Andi Peters thanks fans as they beg for presenter to get his own ITV show

Andi Peters has thanked fans for their kind messages of support after taking over on Lorraine.

The 50-year-old presenter has stepped in for Lorraine Kelly while she enjoys a well-deserved summer break.

And it appears Andi has proven to be a real hit with viewers, who called for the star to get his own show entirely.

What did viewers say?

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “@ITV you should be looking to give the warm, funny, genuinely entertaining star that is @andipeters more air time or even better his own show. He is so endearing you just have to live him.”

Another said: “I need to start catching up on #lorraine whilst @andipeters is on, genuinely I am so so happy for him that he has the spotlight of being the main presenter.”

A third agreed: “Love watching @andipeters on #lorraine @itv he is doing a great job. Give him his own show.”

Emmerdale star Laura Norton also praised the host, saying: “How good is @andipeters on @lorraine absolute ray of sunshine.”

Meanwhile, former Coronation Street actor Shayne Ward called him “television gold”.

Andi showed his appreciation by thanking fans and his fellow celebs for their comments.

When is Andi Peters on Lorraine?

The lovable host – who usually covers the competition slots on Lorraine – confirmed his TV move last month.

Ahead of his presenting debut, Andi exclaimed: “From the week beginning the 10th of August, I’ll be there.”

The star is sharing hosting duties Christine Lampard, who regularly stands in for Lorraine.

Christine is set to return to the ITV show from August 24 to September 1.

Viewers aren’t the only ones pleased with Andi’s TV promotion.

Lorraine recently revealed: “Actually, I’ve been trying to get Andi to present my show for ages but he’s always been away filming in exotic locations. I’m glad we’ve managed to pin him down.”

