Lorraine to be replaced by Andi Peters and Christine Lampard during summer break

TV star Andi Peters couldn't contain his excitement after landing the opportunity of presenting Lorraine on ITV.

The 49-year-old presenter currently hosts the competition slot on the show, but is moving on to bigger and better things for the summer.

Andi will rotate Christine Lampard, who regularly stands in for main host Lorraine Kelly.

Andi Peters will take over from Lorraine this summer (Credit: Splash)

The popular star appeared ecstatic as he spoke to Charlotte Hawkins and Adil Ray about his promotion on Good Morning Britain today (July 17).

Charlotte said: "It seems that you're taking on another job...as if doing all of our competitions aren't enough for you, you're going to be taking over Lorraine's seat for a while, aren't you?"

Andi added: "Yes that is correct, in the summer holidays while Lorraine goes to have a well deserved rest... God bless her, she's been on for months and months.

"I'll be filling in for Lorraine for two weeks alongside Christine... so it's very exciting, Charlotte."

He currently presents the competition segments on Lorraine and GMB (Credit: ITV)

It's been ten years since a man last covered for Lorraine, with Michael Ball presenting the show in 2010.

When Adil asked Andi whether he is prepared for the fashion segments on the daytime show, he jokingly showed off his slippers to viewers.

He said: "That's fashion Adil, let me tell you."

When does Andi start?

The lovable presenter, who first appeared on screens in the 80s, will take over for two weeks from August 10th to 21st.

Lorraine is set to take her summer break (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Christine will be on the ITV show from July 20th to August 7th and August 24th to September 1st.

Lorraine admitted she couldn't be happier to see Andi step in.

The Scottish host said: "Actually, I’ve been trying to get Andi to present my show for ages but he’s always been away filming in exotic locations.

"I’m glad we’ve managed to pin him down."

Viewer delight

And it appears viewers are just as pleased with the shakeup.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Definitely looking foward to seeing Andi Peters doing #lorraine show next week though, he should have done it ages ago - permanently! #gmb."

Another said: "@andipeters I am thrilled for you. I’ve wanted you to present for years. @GMB."

A third commented: "Wow @andipeters covering for #Lorraine .... that’s a step in the right direction. Next step @GMB and @thismorning .... good luck #AndiPeters can’t wait!"

