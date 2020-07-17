Good Morning Britain viewers split over Dr Hilary going on holiday

Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary Jones is taking a break from the show next week and the presenters are pretty worried about it.

Both Charlotte Hawkins and Adil Ray stressed they don't know what we'll do without him. Charlotte even joked he might be called back in if they couldn't cope!

But some viewers have stressed they won't miss him on GMB, feeling he's been scaremongering and being too gloomy.

Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins aren't happy Dr Hilary will be off (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary takes a break from Good Morning Britain

The doc has spent the last few months commenting and informing us every day during lockdown, but now he's taking a well-deserved rest.

Appearing on Thursday's GMB (July 16) Hilary said he was having a week off, to which stand-in host Adil Ray told him: "You can't leave next week!"

Charlotte Hawkins added: "What?! I don't know who allowed that."

"I thought I'd have a little break," Dr Hilary laughed. Charlotte said: "It's very well deserved."

Dr Hilary won't be on hand for the next few weeks (Credit: ITV)

Sorry but I won't miss Dr Hilary

Today (Friday, July 17) Hilary confirmed how long he's going to be away for.

"At the moment I'm off for a couple of weeks, I'm looking forward to a kip, a bit of sleep. It'll be really nice," he said.

But Charlotte joked: "You might be getting a phone call saying 'we need you back'!"

Will viewers miss Dr Hilary on Good Morning Britain?

Some viewers wished Dr Hils a very well-deserved holiday.

Dr H is great! Shame about some of the shouty people he has to put up with! — David Woodley (@twitdwood) July 17, 2020

Have a fantastic break dr h, well deserved,👍🏼 — olesarmy (@olesarmy1) July 17, 2020

However, others aren't sad to see him go.

In fact, they're pleased to be getting a break from him!

Sorry but I won’t miss dr Hilary he tells us what we already know ! Why is he not doing something more productive get back to your surgery or hospital you’re more needed there ! @GMB #GMB — Ambiguous One (@newsome_dianne) July 17, 2020

All he does is try to scare an already mentally fragile populace and make them worse...#gmb — Chris Hyde-Cooper (@ChrisHydeCoope2) July 17, 2020

Thank goodness Dr Death is giving us a break #gmb — Chris Hyde-Cooper (@ChrisHydeCoope2) July 17, 2020

Dr Hillary has been doom and gloom all the way through this, he’s like an optimistim hoover — phil11guillou@gmail. (@phil11guilloug1) July 17, 2020

Thank God the scaremongerer Dr Killary has a couple of weeks off! — Alison Vyse (@Alison_Vyse) July 17, 2020

Dr Hilary gives glasses advice

Dr Hilary had some useful advice today (Credit: ITV)

Today's show saw Dr Hilary give advice to glasses wearers now masks are set to become mandatory in shops from July 24.

With people complaining their glasses have been steaming up, Dr Hilary said: "So you wear your glasses outside above the mask so you don't get the steam from your breath steaming up the inside of your glasses.

"And you previously dip your glasses in soapy water and allow them to dry naturally, that gives a sort of anti-fog affect, which is temporary, but it's worth having anyway."

Good Morning Britain continues Monday to Friday at 6am on ITV.

