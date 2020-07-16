Good Morning Britain: Adil Ray replaces Ben Shephard

Good Morning Britain welcomed Adil Ray back to hosting duties this morning alongside Charlotte Hawkins.

With Summer in full swing, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are off for a six week break, meaning it's all change in the GMB studio.

Piers and Susanna's usual Monday to Wednesday slot is being hosted by Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday Ben was joined by Charlotte Hawkins.

Adil Ray is presenting alongside Charlotte Hawkins this week (Credit: ITV)

Today (Thursday, July 16) Adil has joined Charlotte for the morning.

Adil first presented the show as a stand-in in 2018, but hasn't been see in the hosting chair for a while.

He was back this morning to give Ben a rest though, and viewers weren't all pleased to see him.

One said: "Rather have Dicky Madeley."

Another added: "Adil bleep Ray FFS scraping the barrel time."

"Adil Ray stop shouting," said someone else, and fourth wrote: "Charlotte and Adil, it's the Z team."

Who is this guy presenting #gmb this morning. He really does sound like he’s got a stick up his ass #uptight pic.twitter.com/daythA9OfZ — Tracy Maudsley (@tracycyprus) July 16, 2020

Who employed adil!? #GMB he's the worst presenter ever — The level headed one 🥱 (@RobertT98511883) July 16, 2020

Adil Ray speaks too loudly and far too fast, so far all he's done is shout over Charlotte and not let her finish a sentence, and we're only 40 minutes into the show! Hes definitely not a natural presenter...maybe he's trying to emulate Piers' style? 😅🤷‍♀️#gmb — Fi 🌊⛱🌊🍦🌊 (@Fibutton) July 16, 2020

Adil Ray stop shouting #GMB — monkey (@bestchester276) July 16, 2020

Were any viewers pleased to see Adil on Good Morning Britain?

Not everyone was disappointed though, some were more than happy to look on the bright side.

One said: "Could be worse, could be Adil and Ranvir!"

"Good to see Adil Ray back on GMB. Not as good and fiery as Piers Morgan, but who is? There's one plus that Richard Madeley isn't boring us to death! Welcome back Adil Ray.

A third added: "Sooo good to watch GMB without any nonsense."

Good to see @adilray back on @GMB. Not as good and fiery as @piersmorgan, but who is? There's one plus that Richard Madeley isn't boring us to death!! Welcome back @adilray #GMB — Neil Drysdale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@NeilDYork) July 16, 2020

What was on GMB today?

Adil, Dean and Christine discussed Banksy's latest artwork (Credit: ITV)

Adil and Charlotte hosted a discussion on graffiti after the news Banksy's latest piece of art has been removed from the London Underground.

Christine Hamilton and graffiti artist Dean Stockton - aka D* Face - argued whether street art was vandalism or art.

Dr Hilary was also on to talk about the news a coronavirus vaccine is close to being found.

He urged caution and said although it's positive news, there's still a long way to go with testing before it becomes available to the public.

Will Adil Ray be back on Good Morning Britain?

Adil has confirmed he's back presenting Good Morning Britain tomorrow.

Good Morning Britain continues every weekday from 6am on ITV.

