Good Morning Britain viewers 'switch off' over Friday's presenters Charlotte Hawkins and Adil Ray

Good Morning Britain's Friday presenters have left viewers at home threatening to switch off.

Adil Ray has once again joined Charlotte Hawkins and fans of the morning show aren't happy about it.

Charlotte regularly hosts GMB, and on Wednesdays joins Ben Shephard.

Adil and Charlotte are the Good Morning Britain presenters again on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Who are the Good Morning Britain presenters?

With Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on holiday for six weeks, it's all change in the GMB studios in terms of the hosting line-up.

Ben has moved from the end of the week to the beginning and hosts with a returning Kate Garraway on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Charlotte joins him on Thursdays.

Adil has stepped in alongside Charlotte for Thursday and Friday this week.

Yesterday, on his first day, viewers weren't impressed with Adil, and it seems today is no different.

What did Good Morning Britain viewers say?

Is there two more boring news presenters than @CharlotteHawkns and @adilray think I’d rather listen to @piersmorgan at least he’s got a personality like it or not #GMB — gary french (@19frenchy60) July 17, 2020

Bring back Ben and Kate! #gmb — KarlzKarma (@KarmaKarlz) July 17, 2020

Can we please have someone decent presenting thursdat and friday, I feel sorry for Charlotte #gmb — michelle (@meisshell) July 17, 2020

Has Friday suddenly become the last dregs if the week with unknown celebrities as guests and the last choice of presenters. #GMB — Darles Chickens (@Darls_Chickens) July 17, 2020

NOW l know why Charlotte Hawkins isn't used much on #GMB ...and as for the bloke with her HE isn't worth two Bob either! #PoorPresenters l might go back to watching #BBCBreakfast — BJRoute66 (@BJRoute66) July 17, 2020

Andi Peters to present Lorraine

Andi is taking Lorraine's seat for a few weeks (Credit: ITV)

The Good Morning Britain presenters are the only ones changing over the summer. Lorraine is taking a break too.

Yesterday it was announced competition host Andi Peters would stand-in for her for two weeks.

It's the first time a male host has helmed her show in 10 years.

"Lorraine's going to have a well-deserved break, God bless her, she's been on for months and months and months, so I'm hosting for two weeks alongside Christine [Lampard], who will be hosting for some of the weeks as well.

"I'm very excited."

Adil joked they do a lot of fashion on Lorraine and was Andi a fashion expert, so Andy showed them he was wearing his slippers!

Good Morning Britain continues Monday to Friday at 6am on ITV.

