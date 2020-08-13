Eamonn Holmes and Emma Kenny clashed with a This Morning guest in a debate today.

Eamonn and Ruth Langsford along with resident psychologist Emma and headteacher Christine Cunniffe spoke to the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson about the A-Levels chaos.

Students up and down the country found out their results today despite not sitting any exams this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, their grades were based on predictions from teachers and schools.

These predictions were then sent to the exam boards and they put together the information, taking into account data for previous years, to make adjustments.

However, exam regulators revealed 40 per cent of grades had been marked down.

Speaking on This Morning, Eamonn asked Mr Williamson why they didn’t “trust” what the teachers had to say.

Emma Kenny demanded an apology from the Education Secretary (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes clashes with This Morning guest

Mr Williamson said: “The reason we had to put a set of checks and balances in place is because you can get quite considerable inconsistencies across the country.

“And we’ve worked closely with the headteachers union.

“One of the key things that was really important was to have that moderation and ability to put checks and balances there.”

Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson explains why he put the A-levels 'triple lock' in place – but headteacher @MrsCunniffe believes there's 'too many inconsistencies'… Watch our full chat 👉 https://t.co/I7I2MPi0GC pic.twitter.com/b12ySn4xmx — This Morning (@thismorning) August 13, 2020

However, headteacher Christine said: “I think there are too many inconsistencies anyway.

“Is this the right time for checks and balances when we really don’t know what they are?

“Come on they’ve [the students] been through enough, let them move on.”

You are disrespecting teachers and young people.

Mr Williamson continued: “We do recognise that whatever system we put in place, the best system that we can never have is to have a system where people are having exams.

“As a result of COVID we weren’t in a position to be able to do that.”

Headteacher Christine slammed the government’s decision (Credit: ITV)

Emma hit back: “How about sorry? You are disrespecting teachers and young people.

“Listening to teachers, which is the main thing you should be doing.

“It’s failed really hasn’t it?”

