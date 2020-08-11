Eamonn Holmes has revealed he’s sign up to appear on The Chase.

The This Morning presenter surprised his wife Ruth Langsford with the news on today’s show.

The husband and wife duo were speaking to the show’s doctor Zoe Williams about dementia.

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he’s sign up to appear on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Zoe was explaining to the pair ways older people can keep their brain active to reduce the chance of the syndrome.

What did Zoe tell Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford?

Ruth said: “This is one we have heard about, keeping your brain active – crosswords, puzzles, reading – anything that keeps the brain matter ticking over.”

Zoe replied: “That’s right, and I think most people are aware of that, in older life, keeping the brain active.

“The later in life you retire, the more you reduce your risk of dementia.

Dr Zoe gave advice on dementia (Credit: ITV)

“And people who do retire, it’s really important to keep using your brain.

“Whether that’s learning something new, staying in touch with people is really important as well.”

She added: “But this is about education levels, the risk of dementia starts in childhood; the more educated you are as a child, the lower your risk of dementia.

Well, I’m going to be finding out how much my brain has shrunk pretty soon.

“Once we start getting older, our brain actually shrinks, the bigger your brain is and the more complex those networks are to begin with, you’re starting off better.”

Eamonn said: “Well, I’m going to be finding out how much my brain has shrunk pretty soon.”

Eamonn revealed he said ‘yes’ to doing The Chase (Credit: ITV)

As Ruth looked at Eamonn, he revealed: “I’m going on The Chase.”

Gasping, Ruth asked: “Have you said yes?” to which Eamonn replied: “Yes. It might not be a wise idea but I said yes.”

Ruth told her husband: “You’ll be – well who knows.”

The Chase, hosted by Bradley Walsh, hasn’t confirmed whether they’re filming a celebrity special anytime soon.

The Chase team (Credit: ITV)

However, Eamonn will definitely be entertaining to watch.

Meanwhile, on today’s This Morning, Eamonn and Ruth met two guests who claimed they’re “real-life wizards”.

Wizard of Christchurch, New Zealand, Jack, and his sorcerer’s apprentice, Ari, explained being wizards is their career.

