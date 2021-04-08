Amanda Holden was apparently “pure filth” during filming for new show I Can See Your Voice, Jimmy Carr has revealed.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 50, is set to appear on the BBC series alongside the comedian, Paddy McGuinness and Alison Hammond.

But it appears Amanda’s antics even shocked her co-stars.

Amanda Holden and Jimmy Carr star in I Can See Your Voice (Credit: Thames)

What did Jimmy Carr say about Amanda Holden?

Some of her comments were so rude, they had to be edited out by BBC bosses.

Jimmy, 48, explained: “Amanda Holden is a tiny, petite little thing and she looks very fancy, but she’s got the mouth of a trucker. She’s pure filth.

“We had to edit round her with this show.”

Meanwhile, it comes days after co-star Alison shared her own story on Amanda.

According to the presenter, Amanda was often reminded to close her legs during filming.

Alison told Notebook: “She kept getting in trouble for opening her legs. They had to keep saying, ‘Amanda, keep your legs shut!’

Amanda didn’t hold back during filming (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“That really tickled me.”

Amanda is known for her risque outfits, and in the past her fashion choices on BGT have prompted plenty of Ofcom complaints .

However, the star has frequently laughed it all off, saying she doesn’t know what all the fuss is about.

Furthermore, Amanda recently opened up on her bedroom antics with husband Chris Hughes.

Speaking to The Sun, she boasted of their “primal sex”.

In addition, Amanda shared: “I actually tell him off because I say, ‘I don’t want to have a kiss and a grope while I’m trying to load the dishwasher’.”

The presenter was labelled ‘pure filth’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Amanda’s new show all about?

Meanwhile, I Can See Your Voice is set to air this weekend.

It is based on a South Korean entertainment show and sees contestants weighing up a group of mystery singers and trying to work out who has decent vocals and who doesn’t.

However, the catch is that they have to decide without hearing them sing.

Paddy McGuinness will host the show, with Amanda, Alison and Jimmy as the celebrity judges.

