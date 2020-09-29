BGT judge Amanda Holden has sparked a fresh slew of Ofcom complaints for her choice of dress on the show.

The former actress, 49, wore an extremely low-cut dress on Saturday night’s episode (September 26).

So low in fact, that some viewers complained on Twitter that they could see her nipples.

According to the Mirror, her daring outfit has caused 235 Ofcom complaints.

277 complaints were reportedly made against the episode, with 235 being about Amanda’s outfit.

BGT judge Amanda Holden sparked complaints with her choice of dress (Credit: ITV)

What did BGT viewers say?

Dozens of viewers aired their amazement at her racy dress on Twitter.

One user tweeted: “Is it me or Amanda’s nipples nearly hanging out of her top?”

Another user asked: “Are Amanda’s nipples on show?#BGT.”

And a third user shared: “Is it my eyes or are Amanda Holden nipples nearly falling out of the dress.”

This is not the first time her dress choices have caused controversy.

Amanda Holden has defended her choice of outfits in the past on BGT (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden says she is proud of her body

Back in 2017, the most complained about TV moment was her plunging black lacy dress on BGT.

Ofcom said that the dress caused 216 complaints.

However, Amanda remains unbothered by complaints and has hit back on several occasions.

She told OK! magazine last year that she loved that her ‘tired old breasts’ garnered such attention.

Amanda told the mag: “I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!”

What did you make of Amanda’s dress? (Credit: ITV)

Why are there so many complaints on BGT this year?

Before adding: “I try not to think about age anymore when I’m dressing. My children don’t bat an eyelid at what I wear and love borrowing my clothes.”

This year could prove to be Britain’s Got Talent’s most controversial series ever.

There have already been other episodes that have sparked thousands of complaints.

Judge Ashley Banjo is stepping in for Simon Cowell as he recovers from breaking his back.

But he made his debut with a Black Lives Matter inspired performance, which led to over 24,000 Ofcom complaints.

However, Ofcom rejected the complaints made against Diversity’s performance.

And ITV ardently defended the routine as well as the messages behind it.

In addition, Alesha Dixon showed her support by wearing a BLM gold necklace the following episode.

But this then sparked almost 2,000 complaints to Ofcom. Alesha refused to be silenced, and continued to show off her jewellery on social media.

