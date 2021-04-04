Amanda Holden shows off impossibly trim figure in Tess Daly swimsuit

Amanda Holden looked sensational Instagram as she showcased her figure in a revealing swimsuit.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and radio host looked decades younger than her actual age of 50 in her latest photo.

Amanda Holden has a sensational figure indeed (Credit: SplashNews)

Posing in a jacuzzi, she donned a swimming costume from her mate Tess Daly’s new line.

Read more: Piers Morgan rejects Holly Willoughby’s thoughtful advice

Sharing the sultry snap in view of her some 1.7 million Instagram followers, Amanda wrote: “Thanks to my gorgeous friend @tessdaly for making me feel like I’m on holiday in her new Clio @naia_beach swimsuit.”

Tess replied by commenting: “You gorgeous GODDESS! Wow.”

Helen Flanagan and Alesha Dixon also commented on how well she looks.

Thanks to my gorgeous friend @tessdaly for making me feel like I’m on holiday

And the snap has gone down a treat with her army of fans.

One user commented: “Looking totally amazing as ever” and another posted: “You just have the most perfect figure.”

Someone else wrote: “Goddess is definitely the word that comes to mind.”

Indeed Amanda is very body confident and has repeatedly hit back at body shamers.

Amanda Holden doesn’t care about the haters (Credit: ITV)

Her penchant for revealing outfits has garnered some criticism in the past.

But Amanda says she’s not bothered at all – and is even flattered by negative feedback.

While speaking to the Daily Mail last year, she insisted: “I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!

“No one talks about Alesha Dixon’s – she’s got great boobs by the way – and she’s eight years younger than me.

“Age is totally irrelevant, thanks to people like J-Lo, who is 49 and just a sexy, hot woman who dresses for how she feels.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda insists her petite physique is not down to drastic dieting and workout regimes.

Instead, she says it is all about balance and moderation.

Read more: Paul O’Grady gives heartbreaking For the Love of Dogs update

She explained in a past interview: “I like to keep active. I can’t stand gyms, but I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It’s also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold.”

As for dieting, Amanda says she never follows a strict diet.

But she does do weekly juice fasts, previously saying: “Once a week, I stick to juicing all day, then have a healthy meal in the evening. I like cucumber, spinach, apples and lime. I always notice a difference in my skin.”

Do you follow Amanda Holden on Instagram? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.