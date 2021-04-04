On upcoming BBC show I Can See Your Voice, Amanda Holden apparently found herself in a bit of hot water when bosses had to keep reminding her to close her legs.

The star is one of the judges on upcoming new TV singing programme and reportedly had to be warned not to give people an eyeful.

Amanda on new BBC show I Can See Your Voice

Her fellow panellist Alison Hammond told Notebook magazine: “She kept getting in trouble for opening her legs. They had to keep saying, ‘Amanda, keep your legs shut!’

“That really tickled me.”

Amanda, 50, is know for her risque outfits, and in the past her fashion choices on Britain’s Got Talent have triggered plenty of complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

However, the star has frequently laughed it all off, saying she doesn’t know what all the fuss is about.

She kept getting in trouble for opening her legs. They had to keep saying, ‘Amanda keep your legs shut!’

Speaking on Loose Women ahead of her 50th birthday, she said she planned to embrace what she has.

“I just keep thinking I am being a big round number next year and these things are going to start dropping soon,” she explained.

“And so therefore they will drop out of the news, literally, they will just drop off, so just enjoy it while it lasts.”

Amanda shares her body confidence

And it sounds like Amanda’s body confidence certainly came in handy on her new show as she was able to give Alison the odd tip about sex appeal.

The This Morning star shared that Amanda “taught me how to show a bit more leg”.

“You know sitting down and how to edge the skirt up a little bit,” she added. “She taught me a bit about sex appeal!”

What is Amanda’s new show all about?

I Can See Your Voice is set to air on the BBC.

It is based on a South Korean entertainment show and sees contestants weighing up a group of mystery singers and trying to work out who has decent vocals and who doesn’t.

The catch is that they have to decide without hearing them sing.

Paddy McGuinness will host the show, with Amanda, Alison and Jimmy Carr as the celebrity judges.

