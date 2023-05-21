Alison Hammond’s son Aiden has been asked to star in Love Island, it has been claimed.

Show producers wanted the This Morning star’s 18-year-old son Aiden to appear in the villa this summer.

But sadly for ITV, it appears Aiden will not be signing up any time soon as he reportedly turned them down.

This also means Alison won’t be making a surprise appearance during the famous ‘meet the parents’ episode either.

Alison Hammond’s son says no

A source told The Sun: “Alison was flattered but Aiden has turned it down. Producers know that contestants with a famous parent are a huge hit.”

Love Island has form for poaching the sons and daughters of famous stars to appear on the show.

In 2018, Dani Dyer became the first Love Island contestant to tick this box.

Danny Dyer’s daughter Dani starred in the 2018 series of Love Island

At the time, her actor dad Danny was still starring in EastEnders and fans really hoped he’d turn up during the series.

And luckily for them, they got their wish.

Although he didn’t fly to Majorca, Danny did take part in a video call with Dani to give his verdict on her then-boyfriend Jack Fincham.

Hall of fame

Last year, footballer Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma also tried her luck at finding love on the show.

Sadly though, the former England ace did not take part in ‘meet the parents’, leaving Gemma’s mum and friend to do it instead.

During the same series, Ronan Keating’s son Jack turned up in Casa Amor.

Gemma’s footballer dad Michael declined to feature in Love Island (Credit: YouTube/ Love Island)

But unfortunately for Boyzone fans, Jack was booted out before Ronan was given the chance to go in.

Then, earlier this year, motorbike racing champ Carl Fogarty watched behind his hands as his daughter Claudia signed up for the winter series.

Fans never got to see him enter the South African villa either though, as she was also dumped before the ‘meet the parents’ episode.

Love Island 2023’s first contestant ‘revealed’

This year’s series of Love Island is set to kick off on Sunday June 5, with Maya Jama returning to host.

Earlier this month, the first contestant was ‘revealed’ to be Andre Furtado.

Maya Jama will return to host Love Island next month (Credit: ITV)

Although he does not have famous parents, Mail Online claims the economics graduate and clothing brand entrepreneur will be among the line up.

A source said: “Andre is the perfect Love Island signing. He’s cool, calm, collected, and ready to mingle.”

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Sunday June 5

