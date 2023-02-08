Love Island bombshell Claudia entered the ITV2 villa last night (February 7), but who is she?

The star appeared to look familiar to Tom, and she should to viewers at home, too.

That’s because she’s the daughter of an I’m A Celebrity champion.

Not only that, but she has a famous brother-in-law, and her sister is also in the public eye.

Bombshell Claudia Fogarty entered the Love Island villa last night (Credit: ITV)

Love Island: Who is Claudia?

Claudia shocked the boys last night when she entered during the Heart Rate Challenge.

Fans speculated that she could be Islander Tom’s ex, but she actually has another famous connection.

Claudia is actually the daughter of 2014 I’m A Celebrity winner Carl Fogarty.

Known as Foggy, he’s one of the most successful World Superbike racers of all time.

It’s going to be a bit of a shock. I just said get a blind fold on, shut your eyes, if you don’t like it, turn it off.

Carl has two daughters – Claudia and Danielle.

I’m A Celebrity fans will recognise Danielle after she got engaged to her dad’s I’m A Celebrity pal Jake Quickenden.

They didn’t go the distance, and Danielle is now married to Ross Worswick.

Who Ex On The Beach fans may also recognise from his time on the show.

Phew!

Carl Fogarty won I’m A Celebrity 2014 (Credit: Splash News)

What does Claudia do?

Claudia, who is 28, appears to have a savvy business head on her shoulders.

She runs a thriving fashion business with her sister Danielle.

Claudia hails from Blackburn – Tom, meanwhile, is also from Lancashire. So could their paths have crossed?

If they haven’t before, they sure will now, especially as he’s one of the Islanders she has her eye on.

“I think he’s a really down-to-earth guy and he’s family orientated like me,” she said ahead of her entrance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Fogarty (@claudiafogarty)

‘Absolutely no sex on TV’

So how does Carl feel about his daughter signing up for Love Island?

Well, he’s laid down some ground rules, but he’s thrilled she’s signed up for the show.

“He was really for it. My dad said he was really proud and to take the opportunity to find someone that’s not a [bleep]head, that’s exactly what he said to me,” she revealed.

However, she did add that he has insisted “absolutely no sex on TV”.

“He hasn’t really watched it before so it’s going to be a bit of a shock. I just said get a blind fold on, shut your eyes, if you don’t like it, turn it off.”

Read more: Kerry Katona and Kelly Brook vying for role on ‘middled-aged Love Island’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.