Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson crushed as This Morning ‘legend’ quits amidst claims of shocking atmosphere

Another This Morning stalwart has departed the show, amid ongoing rumours of a frosty atmosphere, as hosts Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson paid tribute.

Ella Bates, who had worked on the ITV morning programme as a digital producer, was clearly a hit with the presenters.

Although her exit is sure to be overshadowed now by breaking news this afternoon that This Morning anchor Phillip Schofield has quit!

This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Josie Gisbon pay tribute

Taking to Instagram before news about Schofe broke, Alison, 48, expressed her sadness at Ella leaving.

“I am absolutely devastated that Ella Bates is leaving,” she wrote. “She has been a breath of fresh air every single day.”

Alison wished the best for her departing co-star (Credit: ITV)

Josie, 38, told a sweet anecdote about her departing colleague.

We are going to miss you so very much.

“The day we all got caught in the rain at Coronation Street filming This Morning, and then the sunshine came out,” she wrote. “When I say sunshine, I mean Ella and her beautiful face.

“Ella I am so so sad to see you leave us. You light up any room with your magical energy.

Josie wrote an emotional goodbye (Credit: ITV)

“You are golden my friend and you’re going places with that special energy of yours. I know you’re going to live out your dreams but we are going to miss you so very much.”

The news of a behind-the-scenes departure comes after ongoing reports of a cold atmosphere between This Morning’s hosts.

Holly and Phil feud latest

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are thought to be ‘barely speaking’ off-screen, as news of his exit from This Morning was announced on Saturday afternoon.

“It has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were,” an insider told The Sun. “Holly and Phil have gone through rough patches before like any professional pairing who have worked together for over a decade.

The atmosphere between Holly and Phil is cooling (Credit: ITV)

“Before they have always seemed to move on, but this time it seems different.”

And this proved to be sadly true as Phillip revealed in his statement about leaving the show: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

So it looks like all change behind and in front of the camera on the daytime show!

