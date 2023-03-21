Ronan Keating finally breaks his silence on son Jack’s surprise baby news

Ronan Keating has finally broken his silence about his son Jack’s surprise baby news.

Reality star Jack, 23, surprised Instagram fans earlier this month when he revealed he has become a father.

He shared a post on Thursday March 9 showing him cradling a newborn baby, referring to “his little Princess”.

At the time, Boyzone singer Ronan commented on Jack‘s post by hailing the arrival as a “little cutie”.

But now the 46-year-old father-of-five has opened up about the new member of his family – and being a grandfather for the first time.

Ronan Keating addresses son Jack and his baby news

Appearing on The One Show last night (Monday March 20), Ronan’s co-host Jermaine Jenas teased him as they opened the programme.

Moments after Ronan previewed the episode’s guests and encouraged viewers to get in touch with their comments, Jermaine told him: “Well said, grandad.”

Lifting a finger in mock-remonstration, Ronan responded across the sofa: “Oi!”

Chuckling, Jermaine responded: “You’re a grandad now!”

To which Ronan replied, smiling: “Yes I am. My son had a gorgeous baby.”

Referring to his wife, he continued: “Storm and I are grandparents.”

“You are,” Jermaine went on, before asking: “You prefer to be called something else?”

And Ronan confirmed he liked to be known as “Pops”.

Jack Keating baby news

Jack, who appeared in Love Island last year, confused some of his followers with his announcement at the time.

That’s because many were curious about the identity of the his daughter’s mother.

He had recently indicated to The Independent he was single.

And some commenters’ mental arithmetic led them to conclude conception may have occurred before or around the time he was on Love Island.

One alleged as they wondered: “Someone was carrying your baby when you went on Love Island? You’re joking.”

However, Jack has since confirmed to The Sun that he and his daughter’s mother are “looking forward to co-parenting”.

He told the tabloid: “I am delighted to announce the birth of my little girl. Her mother and I have decided to keep her identity private for now and we ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time.

“My daughter’s mother and I are not together, however, we look forward to co-parenting and giving our little girl the best support system that she needs.

“This is an exciting new chapter for me and my family and I am completely besotted already. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a father and give my daughter the most amazing life.”

