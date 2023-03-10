The son of Ronan Keating, Jack Keating, has shocked fans on Instagram as the former Love Island contestant revealed his baby news.

Jack, 23, indicated he has become a father with a post on Thursday (March 9) evening showing him cradling a newborn.

He made use of an emoji as he captioned the black and white snap: “Welcome to the world my little Princess.”

Jack Keating looks to having a whale of a time on Love Island following his arrival into Casa Amor last year (Credit: YouTube)

Ronan Keating reacts to son Jack Keating baby news

With expectations the tot is Jack’s famous father’s first grandchild, the 46-year-old Boyzone star appeared to welcome the new arrival to the family on social media, too.

The One Show presenter and father-of-five Ronan commented on his son’s upload: “Little Cutie.”

Jack’s mother Yvonne Connolly – who also shares Missy, 22, and Ali, 17 with ex Ronan – indicated she has already met the unnamed little girl.

“I miss her so much already,” she commented on Jack’s post.

Fans shocked

Other commenters on Jack’s post were curious about who the baby’s mum may be.

He reportedly recently indicated to the Independent he is not in a relationship.

“I’m still single and ready to mingle,” Jack is reported to have said.

“I’m on [dating app] Hinge, but I don’t use it too seriously. I dip in every once in a while and I’m enjoying being single.”

Some bewildered followers were left puzzled by the unexpected announcement.

“Woah have I missed something?” one wrote.

“Who’s the mother?” asked another person very directly.

Others took it upon themselves to record their thoughts about the timing of the baby’s conception.

I’m so confused.

“I’m so confused. The maths isn’t adding up,” one said.

And another alleged as they wondered: “Someone was carrying your baby when you went on Love Island? You’re joking.”

Jack Keating appears to have revealed he has become a dad for the first time (Credit: ITV)

However, amid some comments from confused fans, several fellow ex Love Island cast members were quick to offer their congratulations.

They included Luca Bish and Paige Thorne.

“Congratulations hunny!!!” Paige told him.

ED! has approached a representative for Jack Keating for comment.

