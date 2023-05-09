The first Love Island contestant of summer 2023 has been “revealed” according to reports. The summer series is set to begin in just under a month, in June.

The Mail Online reported that the first star of the summer series is economics graduate and clothing brand entrepreneur hunk Andre Furtado. Andre will reportedly join the all-new cast this summer in Majorca and it looks like he could win over plenty of viewers…

First Love Island contestant ‘revealed’

A source told the Mail Online that Andre will join the villa this summer. They claimed: “Andre is the perfect Love Island signing. He’s cool, calm, collected, and ready to mingle.”

The 21-year-old Birmingham City University graduate is also a co-founder of clothing brand Social Kids, which has 17k followers on Instagram. Andre only has 1.7 k followers on his own account. But that’s sure to grow if he does join the ITV2 show! Andre has also founded his own marketing company called Digital Voice, according to his Linkedin account.

The source added: “‘He knows himself but without being arrogant and producers are hoping his intellect, as well as his creativity and handsome looks will make him a favourite among the females.” A representative for ITV told ED!: “This is speculation, our lineup will be announced by us in due course.”

When does Love Island summer 2023 start?

The return date for the summer series hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but a source told The Sun that it will reportedly start on June 5.

Maya Jama will present the series after taking over from Laura Whitmore last year. For eight weeks, the Islanders will be faced with new love, drama and scandals and we can’t wait! Watch this space for a confirmed date on when the summer series will begin.

