Alison Hammond fails to impress teen son with her TikTok moves

Alison Hammond was living her best TikTok life and dancing up a storm when her less than impressed teenage son walked in on her and caught her in the act.

The This Morning presenter was giving it her all in the kitchen when Aidan, who was wearing a red dressing gown and carrying a bowl, came in and his face was a picture.

At seeing that he'd come into the room Alison burst out laughing but it didn't put her off her stride and she went straight back to her dance routine.

Posting the video on her Instagram, the 45-year-old, wrote: "When you throw shapes in the kitchen and your son walks in not impressed."

It wasn't long before Alison's celebrity friends and fans commented. Her fellow This Morning colleague Ruth Langsford wrote: "His face," with three laughing emojis.

Dr Ranj added: "DEAD," with a laughing a emoji.

Even Celebs Go Dating's Anna Williamson couldn't resist writing: "Hahahaha."

Always up for a laugh and entertaining everyone, earlier this week Alison proved to be such a hit with Celebrity Bake Off viewers they're calling for her to be given a Damehood and we have to agree.

Viewers loved Alison when she took part in Celebrity Bake off for Stand Up To Cancer (Credit: Channel 4)

Halfway through cooking her 'biscuit showstopper' Alison was so bored that she ate one of the biscuits breaking the remaining ones into smaller pieces so she still had enough for the set quota.

Fans of the show and of Alison took to Twitter to share their thoughts. One wrote: "Alison Hammond is a National Treasure. A Damehood for this woman please. A genuine ray of light in dark times."

Another added: "Alison Hammond on #GBBO is absolutely what we need on lockdown! HYSTERICAL!"

A third shared: "Alison Hammond has carried this episode."

