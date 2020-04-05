Ruth Langsford waves to elderly mum through window during heartbreaking walk

This Morning's Ruth Langsford has shared a heartbreaking video after waving to her elderly mother through a window while out walking.

The star, 60, headed out for her daily exercise yesterday (April 3, 2020) but - like the rest of the nation - is unable to visit her mum in person.

Instead, Ruth told fans that she had waved to 87-year-old Joan in person while walking past her house with her pet dog Maggie.

She told her fans: "I decided to save my walk for the evening because I've just been busy round the house cleaning and tidying and cooking...just keeping myself busy.

"So I've just walked round to see my mum. Well I say see her, [I mean] wave at her through the window.

"It's better than nothing. She's fine."

Ruth added: "I'm just walking Maggie. It's a beautiful evening, hope you're all staying in and staying safe."

Kiss for mum

Last month, Ruth was filmed kissing Joan through the window on Mother's Day.

Government restrictions prevent relatives from visiting each other in their own homes to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

As they 'touched hands' through the glass, Ruth told her: "Give us a kiss! Happy Mother's Day.

"This is odd isn't it? We miss you."

Meanwhile, on Thursday (April 2, 2020), Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes stood outside their front door to take part in Clap For Carers.

Emotions run high

The couple banged saucepans and clapped at 8pm as they took a moment to honour the NHS and all frontline workers during the pandemic.

In an Instagram video they recorded, Ruth can be seen cheering and shouting," We love you NHS", while Eamonn, 60, looks incredibly emotional.

Unlike Ruth, who is fortunate to have her mother close by, Eamonn's own mum Josephine, 91, lives in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the post, one lady wrote: "So emotional tonight. I work for the NHS here in Edinburgh.

"Thank you so much for clapping and showing your appreciation. Love watching you both. Stay safe."

