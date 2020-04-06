Holly Willoughby’s shocking admission about today’s beautiful This Morning dress

TV's Holly Willoughby has admitted she "couldn't be bothered" to iron her dress for today's This Morning.

The presenter wore a stunning pink floral midi dress from Ghost London with a pair of nude heels.

Holly wore her signature blonde locks in loose waves and spoke about her outfit on Monday's show (April 6).

Holly Willoughby admitted she "couldn't be bothered" to iron her entire dress for This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning fans accuse street residents of not social distancing as they dance amid lockdown

Holly revealed she ironed the bottom of her dress because she "couldn't be bothered" to iron the whole outfit.

She said: "I couldn't quite be bothered to iron my dress myself so I just put the end on top of the ironing board as I was wearing it.

"I steamed it and I thought if anyone walks in and sees me steaming my dress while wearing it!

"I couldn't quite be bothered to iron my dress myself.

"I'm a real lazy girl aren't i? Just ironing the bottom bit."

Holly's dress wins over fans

The star also posted a snap of her outfit to her Instagram page.

She captioned the post: "Morning Monday... stay at home and stay with us... how are you today?

"Dress by @ghostfashion."

Fans were won over by the outfit choice, with many saying it cheered them up amid the coronavirus lockdown.

One person said: "Soo happy you’re on! You look absolutely stunning."

Another wrote: "Gorgeous dress Holly you look absolutely beautiful."

A third added: "You cheer me up Holly."

Holly got emotional on This Morning last week over social distancing (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby tears up over coronavirus social distancing

On the show last week, Holly became emotional as she and co-star Phillip Schofield discussed social distancing.

Following a segment with Vanessa Feltz via video call, Holly said: "I miss Vanessa not being in here!"

Phil added: "I miss everyone not being in here. Thank goodness we’ve got each other.

"You’re a long way away but thank goodness we’ve got each other."

Holly said: "Oh my god, you’re gonna make me cry!" as she teared up.

Do you like Holly's dress today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.