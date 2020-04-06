Alesha Dixon sparks fury as fans confuse her huge garden for a park

Alesha Dixon has sparked a debate after fans appeared to confuse her huge garden for a park.

Many Brits took to public parks and beaches this weekend to enjoy the sunshine despite the UK being on a lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.

The government has criticised people still not following social distancing rules and insisted sunbathing in public is "against the rules".

Alesha enjoyed the sunshine with her family (Credit: Instagram)

Read more: Alesha Dixon shares workout you can do with your baby

Mum-of-two Alesha shared a string of photos and videos of herself sunbathing.

However, some people thought she was in a public place.

And it's clear to see why people got so confused because of her garden's size.

Please tell me this is your garden and you're not out in a park.

Alesha had shared one photo from a distance showing her fresh trimmed grass with a picnic rug set up.

The Britain's Got Talent judge wrote: "Heaven."

However, fans were concerned she was relaxing in a park and shared their thoughts.

Fans thought Alesha was in a park (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

One person said: "Is that your garden?"

Another asked: "Please tell me this is your garden and you're not out in a park??????"

A third added: "'You’re not meant to be out in public space - ohh wait... looks amazing."

The photo is no longer visible on Alesha's Instagram account.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Alesha for comment.

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned all forms of exercise could be banned if people don't follow advice.

What did he say?

#Coronavirus: "If you don’t want us to have to take the step to ban exercise of all forms outside of your own home then you’ve got to follow the rules," says Health Secretary Matt Hancock#Marr https://t.co/nyk2HWcZ39 pic.twitter.com/z7SbHjSvm6 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 5, 2020

Read more: Health Secretary Matt Hancock slams sunbathers for ignoring coronavirus lockdown

Mr Hancock told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show this weekend: "If you don't want us to take the step to ban exercise of all forms outside the home, you have got to follow the rules.

"Let's not have a minority spoiling it for everybody."

In addition, he told Sky News: "To the very small minority who are continuing to flout the guidance - you are putting others lives at risk and you are putting yourself in harms way."

On Sunday, April 5, it was confirmed the death toll in the UK had reached 4,934.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.