Alison Hammond has been seeing her secret boyfriend for quite some time now.

And while the This Morning presenter still hasn’t revealed anything about his identity, it does seem as if the mystery man is for keeps.

Here, ED! celebrates her exciting National Treasure nomination in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2022 and rounds up everything we know about the man keeping the smile on Alison‘s face.

Alison Hammond has been tight-lipped about her boyfriend after Dermot O’Leary outed the romance live on This Morning (Credit: Splash News)

Alison Hammond and her mystery boyfriend

Fans first got to hear about Alison’s boyfriend after This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary outed their romance live on air.

Back in May, Alison was forced to admit she was seeing “someone special” after Dermot blurted out that she wasn’t “available any more”.

Bursting into laughter, she said: “You’ve just told the whole world. I love the way you out me.

“Thank you Dermot, there is somebody I’m dating. So yeah it is a little bit closed but you know what I want to share it with our family.

I am in a relationship where it does fill my heart with joy and love.

“You’ve got to be proud of your other half. So yeah I have got somebody guys. I’m off the market, I’m so sorry guys!” she added.

Alison later revealed the real reason she’d kept things private to Lorraine Kelly, admitting she didn’t want to “put pressure” on the romance.

It turns out Alison has been seeing him for around about two years.

And she added: “All I will say is he makes my heart sing and I’m content and he enriches my life in ways I’ve never had before.”

However, since then she has opened up more, admitting she is working on her “trust issues” caused by an absent father.

Alison drops marriage bombshell

Fast-forward to October and it seems Alison has worked through her trust issues with her mystery man.

In fact, she even dropped a marriage bombshell on a recent night out.

“There is a special someone,” she told the MailOnline.

“And if he wants to pop the question, he can pop away.”

Indeed, back in the summer This Morning psychic Hagan Fox predicted a proposal was on the cards for Alison.

She asked him: “I am in a relationship where it does fill my heart with joy and love.

“Am I going to continue to have love, and am I going to be getting married?”

He replied: “As I’ve mentioned to you before, Alison, 2024 is spectacular.”

He continued: “I actually decreed that you be anointed the Queen of England in 2024.”

Hagan then added that Alison will be both anointed and married on the very same day in 2024.

“In 2024, you’ll rule the world, Alison Hammond,” he said.

Huge boost for National Treasure Alison Hammond

