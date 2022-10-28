Alison Hammond drops marriage bombshell in comment about boyfriend

Alison Hammond has intrigued fans for a while now with talk of her mystery boyfriend, who she keeps closely under wraps.

The This Morning presenter has remained mysteriously tight-lipped about her boyfriend. In fact, the exciting news that she is dating someone was announced by accident on an episode of the daytime show back in May.

Already though, it seems, the couple are ready to tie the knot.

Co-presenter Dermot O’Leary was the one to let the cat out of the bag about Alison’s new man. Her tightly-kept secret was exposed live on air after Dermot made a joking remark about Alison no longer being “available”.

TAlison Hammond hinted that she’s ready for marriage! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alison Hammond boyfriend

Alison had initially kept the news to herself, but after Dermot “outed” her, she admitted that she was indeed seeing “someone special”.

“There is a special someone in my life, yes,” she confirmed at the time, to the great excitement of her devoted fans.

She has since said that her boyfriend is everything she was looking for in a man.

And if he wants to pop the question, he can pop away.

Besides this, Alison has revealed little information about her partner. She has however spoken about how the relationship forced her to confront trust issues that she believes stem from her absent father.

However, at the Ethnicity Awards last night (October 27), Alison appeared to drop a marriage bombshell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Alison on ‘someone special’

Alison, 47, was in attendance to collect the prestigious Host Of the Year accolade that she had won. She showed off her incredible weight loss in a stunning sequined gown as she took to the red carpet.

The award comes after the host recently missed out on a National Television Award. Alison found herself nominated for the Best Presenter category due to her massive success as a presenter on This Morning.

Alison Hammond has previously gushed over her boyfriend (Credit: YouTube)

As she took to the red carpet to accept the award, Alison had some important words to say to her mystery man. The This Morning presenter wasn’t shy about dropping some serious hints to her boyfriend about a marriage proposal.

“There is a special someone,” she told the MailOnline. “And if he wants to pop the question, he can pop away.”

Read More: Alison Hammond receives marriage prediction after gushing over new boyfriend

Other celebrities to make an appearance at the Ethnicity awards included Alison’s fellow ITV presenter Judi Love and Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe.

Alison shared a video with Johannes to her Instagram and wrote: “When you’re the biggest fan of @johannesradebe.

“I just adore him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Many fans gushed over the post as one said: “You both are so lovely.”

Another added: “You go girl… stunning Alison… love Johannes omg he’s adorable.”

A third wrote: “You need to do strictly next year!”

Were you shocked by Alison’s marriage bombshell? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.