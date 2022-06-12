Alison Hammond and her boyfriend may have been dating for 18 months, but the This Morning host has admitted she’s “working” on her trust issues.

The bubbly Brummie was outed over her new romance by her co-host Dermot O’Leary.

Earlier this month he declared on the show that Alison as “taken”.

And now the star has lifted the lid on her behaviour in relationships, admitting she’s never really trusted men after growing up without a father.

Alison Hammond has a new boyfriend and she’s glowing (Credit: YouTube)

Alison Hammond’s trust issues revealed

Speaking in a new interview with the Big Issue, Alison opened up.

Read more: This Morning under fire over Alison Hammond’s trip to Dubai

Without referencing her current relationship, she said she “strives to be in charge” while coupled up.

She said that the fact she “didn’t have my father in my life” has “shaped” her attitude to love.

Alison’s mum Maria split from her dad Clifford when Alison and her brother were young.

‘I’m working on that now’

However, she revealed she is now trying to be “more trusting”, which perhaps explains the smile on her face at the moment.

Read more: William and Kate to remove kids from limelight following Jubilee

Alison said: “The fact I didn’t have my father in my life shaped the way it’s gone.

I don’t trust men because my dad wasn’t ever there.

“And it shaped the way I interact with men in relationships. I always want to be in charge. I don’t trust men because my dad wasn’t ever there.

“I’m working on that now in my forties. I’m more trusting,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

No ‘pressure’ from Alison

Alison hasn’t revealed too much about her new love.

She told Lorraine Kelly that she didn’t want to put “pressure on it“.

However, the glowing star did admit: “All I will say is he makes my heart sing and I’m content and he enriches my life in ways I’ve never had before.”

Alison also revealed to Mo Gilligan on his Lateish Show that he’s everything she’s looking for in a man.

“He loves me to bits. He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day.

“What more do you want?!”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think.