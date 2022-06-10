Alison Hammond recently opened up about her new boyfriend and now she’s receiving a shock prediction from an astrologer.

Astrologer Hagan Fox made a marriage prediction on This Morning today (Friday, June 10) – and Alison was stunned!

Hagan Fox was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Alison was left in shock as an astrologer made a spooky prediction about her future during today’s show.

During today’s show, Alison and Dermot O’Leary welcomed Hagan Fox onto the show.

Hagan, who has been an astrologer for over 40 years, appeared via video link on the show.

During Hagan’s appearance, viewers called in and received advice from the astrologer.

And it was during this phone in that Hagan dropped a huge marriage-related bombshell on Alison’s head!

Hagan had some big news for Alison (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond boyfriend

Towards the end of Hagan’s appearance, Alison decided to have a bit of fun.

Reading from her notes, she said: “This one’s from Alison. She was born on the fifth of the second, 1975.

“And it says, ‘my co-host last week outed me that I was in a relationship,'” she said.

As Hagan started to laugh, Alison continued.

“‘I am in a relationship where it does fill my heart with joy and love. Am I going to continue to have love, and am I going to be getting married?'” she asked.

“Not ringing any bells at all,” Dermot quipped, looking a little sheepish.

Alison got good news (Credit: ITV)

“It’s funny, I do know an Alison born on that particular day, so I’m very happy for her,” Hagan said, smiling.

“And this does sound quite wonderful,” he continued.

“As I’ve mentioned to you before, Alison, 2024 is spectacular,” he said. Alison couldn’t hide her smile.

“I actually decreed that you be anointed the Queen of England in 2024,” he said. He then revealed that Alison will be both anointed and married on the very same day in 2024.

“In 2024, you’ll rule the world, Alison Hammond,” he said.

“Well, there you go!” Alison said. “Good luck with that Alison!”

