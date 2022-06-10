Alison Hammond spoke about her boyfriend on Lorraine earlier today (June 10), admitting the real reason she kept things quiet.

Of course, This Morning fans will know that Dermot O’Leary let the cat out of the bag for Alison and her secret romance a couple of weeks ago.

Speaking to his co-host, he declared: “You’re not available any more, are you? But if you were… she’s my catch!”

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Alison confirmed there is a “special someone” in her life but that she was trying to keep things on the down low.

Alison Hammond spilled a few more details about her new boyfriend to Lorraine today (Credit: Splash News)

Alison Hammond on real reason she kept boyfriend secret

Earlier today, speaking on Lorraine, Alison was asked about her new boyfriend.

Lorraine Kelly joked about Dermot revealing the romance and commented that Alison was “trying to keep this lovely romance under wraps”.

“I know,” Alison laughed, before revealing why she’d been secretive about her new man.

“But you don’t want to put pressure on it, do you,” she said.

Read more: This Morning under fire over Alison Hammond’s trip to Dubai

Alison did then spill a few more details about her chap.

He makes my heart sing and I’m content and he enriches my life in ways I’ve never had before.

“All I’m going to say, I’m not going to say we’re in love an everything,” she started.

“But all I will say is he makes my heart sing and I’m content and he enriches my life in ways I’ve never had before.”

As Alison beamed, Lorraine told her: “Alison, you don’t have to say any more than that, anyone who does that for you is fabulous.”

“Awww,” a beaming Alison could be heard to say.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

‘He loves me to bits’

Alison did reveal a few more details about her man to Mo Gilligan on The Lateish Show.

She told the host they’ve been seeing each other for 18 months.

Read more: William and Kate to remove kids from limelight following Jubilee

“He’s a lovely man and all I can say is that I’ve had him hidden for a year and a half.

“A year and a half I’ve been with him, and no one knew!” she said.

Alison added: “He loves me to bits. He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day.

“What more do you want?!”

Tell us your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.