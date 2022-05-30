Alison Hammond is dating, as she revealed during her stint presenting This Morning today (Monday, May 30).

The 47-year-old revealed the exciting news to Dermot O’Leary and viewers at the beginning of today’s show.

Alison Hammond dating

During today’s edition of This Morning, Alison revealed some exciting news.

The Brummie star confessed that she is dating someone – but only after Dermot pressed her to reveal her secrets!

At the beginning of today’s show, Dermot turned to Alison and said: “You’re not available anymore, are you? But if you were… she’s my catch!”

Turning to give the camera a look, Alison protested that she is, in fact, available.

“Are you trying to say that I’m not available?” she asked.

Dermot grilled Alison on her love life (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on This Morning today

Unsure of himself, Dermot then said: “I don’t know, now I’m really confused! I thought you weren’t available.”

“Is there someone in my life?” Alison asked her co-star. “I think so!” Dermot replied.

Bursting into laughter, Alison then said: “You’ve just told the whole world. I love the way you out me.”

She continued, confirming that she is in fact dating someone now. “There is someone in my life. I’m going to tell everybody. There is a special someone in my life,” she said.

“Thank you Dermot, there is somebody I’m dating. So yeah it is a little bit closed but you know what I want to share it with our family.”

“You’ve got to be proud of your other half. So yeah I have got somebody guys. I’m off the market, I’m so sorry guys!” she said.

Alison is dating (Credit: ITV)

The official This Morning Twitter account shared a short clip of Alison’s big news for their two million followers to see shortly after.

Plenty of their followers took to the comments to gush over Alison’s big announcement.

“@AlisonHammond I was thinking you’re looking so pretty and glows lately. Love suits you,” one viewer said.

“@AlisonHammond – so so happy for you. You look absolutely great, he’s a very lucky chappy,” another wrote.

“Now we know why you’re glowing,” a third tweeted.

“Alison you look fantastic and glowing!” another said.

