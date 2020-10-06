Alison Hammond gets her own TV show tonight as she goes Back to School for ITV.

Former Big Brother star turned This Morning presenter Alison is best known for her bright and bubbly personality and her million-watt smile.

In Alison Hammond: Back to School, however, she shows a different side when she tackles a much more serious subject.

Alison Hammond is travelling back in time for Black History Month (Credit: Splash)

Read more: This Morning: Woman sparks huge debate about stockpiling

What made Alison Hammond famous?

Alison Hammond leapt to fame on the third ever series of Big Brother.

She won over viewers with her warm personality and her friendship with eventual winner Kate Lawler.

Alison left the famous Big Brother house in second place, after being evicted.

She defied all expectations and bagged her own coveted spot as part of the This Morning presenting team.

Alison has also appeared on Celebrity Fit Club, Celebrities Under Pressure, Celebrity Ready Steady Cook and Daily Cooks Challenge.

She performed on Celebrity Stars in their Eyes as Nina Simone.

Alison played herself in Christmas Lights opposite Robson Green in 2004, and acted in various British TV series including Doctors and The Dumping Ground.

What year was Alison Hammond in Big Brother?

Cinema team leader Alison took part in Big Brother in 2002.

The Birmingham-born housemate dreamt of having her own clothes shop.

Alison was nominated for eviction on Day 11, after receiving four nominations by her fellow housemates.

She was evicted from the Big Brother house on Day 15, having received 39 per cent of the public vote. Their loss!

Alison Hammond on Big Brother in 2002 (Credit: Endemol / C4)

Has Alison Hammond been on I’m a Celebrity?

Alison entered the jungle as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in November 2010.

She held an opal yabbie in her mouth during The Dentalist Bushtucker trial, one of the most disgusting trials ever on the show.

Alison took part in the same year as Gillian McKeith, Nigel Havers, Shaun Ryder and eventual winner Stacey Solomon.

She became the fourth contestant to leave the show on November 28 2010, which was day 15.

Alison also took part in BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

She became the sixth contestant to leave the show on November 9 2014, along with her professional dancing partner Aljaž Skorjanec.

Alison Hammond on This Morning (Credit: This Morning / YouTube)

Is Alison from This Morning married?

Alison married Manchester-born cab driver Noureddine Boufaied.

She has a 15-year-old son Aiden with her ex-husband, who she likes to keep out of the spotlight.

Alison dated security guard Jamie back in 2014 after they met online.

She did ‘marry’ Dwayne The Rock Johnson in a fake ceremony on TV back in 2018.

Former Big Brother star Alison got close to aspiring actor Ben Kusi during Celebs Go Dating this year.

Ben also dated Gemma Collins.

Alison is now reportedly single.

What did Alison Hammond say about the Black Lives Matter movement?

The Back to School star gave a powerful Black Lives Matter speech following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Speaking on This Morning, she said: “Firstly, I am a mother… to a 15-year-old black boy.

“When I saw that image of George Floyd, I saw my brothers, I saw my father, I saw my son. I saw everybody’s son, and I was disgusted to my core.

“It hurt me to the pit of my stomach to think that this is 2020 and we’re seeing that.”

She acknowledged that institutional racism has been “going on forever”.

Voicing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Alison called the organisation and its work “so very important and so wonderful”.

Alison’s late parents were from Jamaica.

What is Alison Hammond: Back to School about?

Alison goes on the ultimate school history trip with a twist.

She travels across the country and back in time on a historical journey to discover some of the black figures whose stories have been hidden in Britain’s history.

She brings a fresh perspective to the traditional British history narrative.

Alison meets historians, explores the archives and visits places where history has been made.

Alison announced the new 60-minute special earlier this year.

She posted on social media: “Excited to announce that I’m working with @ITV to bring you Alison Hammond: Back to School!

“I’m on a journey to learn about black figures throughout the ages who have been overlooked in the pages of British history and I’ll be exploring current teaching of history in our schools.”

ITV revealed: “Alison Hammond goes on the ultimate school history trip with a twist.

“In her own unique and inimitable style, for this peak-time commission, Alison will be travelling the length and breadth of Britain to key historical sites – from Hadrian’s Wall to Hampton Court – looking at the history we’re all taught in schools, but from a different angle.”

Appearing on This Morning, Alison said: “I looked at my own history and I thought about being at school and I don’t remember seeing any people of colour at all, whatsoever.

“I’m a black woman. I wanted to do something on black figures who did amazing things… Out of everything I’ve done career wise, this is probably my proudest moment really.”

Alison Hammond: Back to School starts on Tuesday October 6 2020 at 9pm on ITV1

Will you be tuning into Alison Hammond’s new TV show Back to School? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.