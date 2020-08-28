This Morning’s Alison Hammond reveals she’s set to present her own prime-time TV show on ITV

Fans of Alison Hammond are thrilled at the news the This Morning star has landed her own show.

Yes, fresh from her presenting stint on the ITV programme over the summer, Alison has landed her own show.

The much-loved Brummie announced the news on her social media accounts this afternoon (August 28).

Posting to Twitter and Instagram, Alison revealed details of the new show, which will air in October.

Alison Hammond has revealed she’s fronting her own TV show (Credit: YouTube)

Sharing a picture of herself standing outside Hampton Court Palace, Alison proudly shared her news.

Alison Hammond announces new show

“Excited to announce that I’m working with @ITV to bring you Alison Hammond: Back To School!” she said.

“I’m on a journey to learn about black figures throughout the ages who have been overlooked in the pages of British history and I’ll be exploring current teaching of history in our schools,” she said.

The show, a 60-minute special, will air as part of the channel’s Black History Month programming.

ITV revealed: “Alison Hammond goes on the ultimate school history trip with a twist.

“In her own unique and inimitable style, for this peak-time commission, Alison will be travelling the length and breadth of Britain to key historical sites – from Hadrian’s Wall to Hampton Court – looking at the history we’re all taught in schools, but from a different angle.”

Alison’s loyal army of fans – who have been lobbying ITV to let her front This Morning more regularly – revealed their delight at the news.

“It’s going to be a corker”

One said: “Can’t wait to watch it, Alison. It’s going to be a corker!”

Another added: “You go girl! This is going to be fantastic!”

“LOVE this!” another declared.

“My favourite presenter on This Morning. You should stand in more often,” another added.

“Love this!” Alison’s Big Brother pal Kate Lawler commented. “Will be watching,” she confirmed.

“Love this!!! Will get to see a whole new other brilliant presenting side of you,” another added.

You can catch Alison fronting Alison Hammond: Back To School on ITV this October.

