I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec won’t have just creepy crawlies to contend with for the show this year. Now they also have the British weather to tackle.

The pair took cover from Storm Alex underneath a huge umbrella whilst filming the news ITV series in Wales.

On their Instagram, the pair shared a cheeky clip as they enjoyed the typical British weather.

Ant and Dec have begun filming for the new series of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant and Dec battle the Welsh weather for I’m A Celebrity

The Geordie duo captioned the clip: “Might want to take your brolly out today, it’s raining Ants & Decs out there”.

In the funny clip, Ant can be seen putting up his umbrella and looking fed up in the rain before he quickly turns into Dec. The cheeky edited clip was shared on the pair’s official Instagram account with their 4.1 million followers.

Fans were quick to joke about the weather in the post’s comments. One said: “Welcome to Wales!”

Another shared: “Today… that’s everyday in Wales!”

Another added: “Love the added squelchy feet noises”.

Additionally, a fourth said: “That’s a big umbrella for a smol maaaan.” [Sic]

The new series of I’m A Celebrity is being filmed in Wales (Credit: SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celebrity… in lockdown

The new series of I’m A Celebrity was under threat from coronavirus lockdown rules. The new series is being filmed in Conwy’s Gwrych Castle, which has just entered into local lockdown.

Conwy as well as three other areas nearby (Wrexham, Flintshire, and Denbighshire) has taken the measure to try and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Under the new restrictions, people will not be allowed to enter or leave the area without a reasonable excuse. Additionally, people in the areas will no longer be able to meet indoors with someone who isn’t part of your household.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “The restrictions will be in place until the risk of the spread of coronavirus has reduced, when they can be relaxed.

“The Welsh Government has a duty to review these restrictions after two weeks and every week after that if the restrictions remain in place longer than that.”

