This Morning viewers are divided over a woman who has stockpiled food, medication and toiletries.

Mum-of-two Emma said she’s stockpiled enough food to get her family through until January.

Emma revealed she has around 400 tins of food, 700 nappies and said her fridge freezer is “bigger than normal”.

This Morning viewers were divided over Emma stockpiling (Credit: ITV)

What did Emma say about her stockpiling on This Morning?

She told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “Every time I go to a supermarket, we’re putting our families at risk.

“I think it’s best we go the supermarket and shops as little as possible. I also do a lot of mine online so I’m not affecting my local supermarkets.”

Emma said she has “a lot of anxiety” around the pandemic and wants to keep her family safe.

She continued: “This has never happened before on an international level and I think rationing would be a thing.

Emma explained she bought her items online (Credit: ITV)

“The items in the supermarkets are not sanitised.

“So I don’t feel comfortable having to put my family at risk every time I need a bottle of milk or a loaf of bread.”

Every time I go to a supermarket, we’re putting our families at risk.

She added: “I just try and limit how often I have to go out by stockpiling in advance.

“Before England went into a national lockdown, I was already preparing and because I’ve done it gradually over a period of time, I haven’t had a huge impact on my local supermarkets.”

Emma said she understands why people would say she’s “selfish” (Credit: ITV)

Emma hits back on This Morning

When asked if she understands it’s the people who stockpile who cause shortages, Emma said: “I fully understand what you’re saying and I think stockpiling, if it’s done properly, is okay.

“If people prepared months in advance or bought online and then left [items] in the supermarkets for the elderly or the workers.

“I do think that would take some of the strain off supermarkets.”

Speaking about people calling her “selfish”, Emma said: “I understand that but I’m a mum myself. I’ve got a child with special needs and I’ve got a weakened immune system.”

Emma said she wants to keep her family safe (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

Viewers shared their thoughts on Emma, with some branding her “selfish”.

One person said on Twitter: “Sorry but what a selfish cow. No need for stockpiling at all.”

Another wrote: “This woman going on national television to host about her panicking buying, you’re the reason for the shortages in the stores.”

A third added: “People stockpiling are so selfish and inconsiderate to other people, makes me so angry.”

Meanwhile, others defended Emma.

