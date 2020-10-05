Strictly Come Dancing will face the axe if the UK is forced back into lockdown.

Producers on the Latin and ballroom competition have been taking precautions to make the set as safe as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They have reportedly accepted that they’ll have to axe the entire competition if the country faces tougher measures to slow the spread of the virus.

They have ruled out simply delaying the series.

Strictly Come Dancing will pull the rug if lockdown happens (Credit: BBC)

BBC ready to axe Strictly Come Dancing

A source told The Sun:”The BBC are fully prepared to axe this series of Strictly if a full lockdown happens.

“They couldn’t even delay the show until early next year because of a number of issues. This includes them being unable to use their usual studios.

Read more: SCD chaos as HRVY tests positive for COVID-19

“While everyone is hopeful it won’t happen, preparations have been made if it does.”

However, if measures are not national and affect just London, bosses are confident the show can carry on.

The insider added: “Everyone working on the show has done their utmost to keep it on air.

Everyone working on the show has done their utmost to keep it on air.

“And if a local lockdown happens in London, where the studios are, Strictly bosses will ask for special dispensation to see if they can continue.”

Strictly contestant HRVY is currently isolating (Credit: Splash)

Last week, contestant HRVY tested positive for coronavirus, after undertaking routine screening.

As a result, the 21-year-old singer must quarantine at home until Thursday. This is just four days before the Strictly stars pair up with their professional dance partners.

Read more: Strictly stars caught kissing will be axed

Meanwhile, executive producer Sarah James recently confirmed the show’s contestants will be axed from this year’s series if they test positive for coronavirus while the show is filming.

She said: “Unfortunately, if you receive a positive test, that means you wouldn’t be able to continue in the competition.

“According to guidelines, you would have to isolate for two weeks and that would rule you out.”

The Strictly Come Dancing live shows returns to our screens on Saturday October 24.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.