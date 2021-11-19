Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford took a swipe at critics of Meghan Markle following her interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Alex, 41, hit out on Twitter earlier today (November 19), claiming the Duchess of Sussex keeps “so many people relevant”.

His comments come eight months after he clashed with former GMB host Piers Morgan over the Sussexes’ Oprah chat.

Meghan Markle makes headlines whatever she does (Credit: The Ellen Show YouTube)

What has Alex Beresford tweeted about Meghan Markle?

Alex indicated Meghan would have come under fire whatever occurred during her appearance on Ellen’s show.

Read more: The most revealing moments from Meghan’s Ellen interview to save you watching it

He wrote: “Meghan Markle could have gone on Ellen, stayed silent and her critics would have heard her say something and would still be talking about her today.

“The Duchess is keeping so many people relevant.”

Alex Beresford and Piers Morgan memorably clashed over Meghan Markle on GMB (Credit: GMB YouTube)

How did Twitter users react to Alex’s remarks?

There was a mixed response to Alex’s comments, with some feeling Meghan’s relevance is limited, too.

“Sorry mate but 90 percent of us have more important things going on than listening to a multi-millionaire talking on a talk show,” one Twitter user responded.

Someone else claimed: “No, she’s trying to keep herself relevant.”

And a third stated, plainly: “Don’t think so.”

The Duchess is keeping so many people relevant.

But other agreed with Alex, insisting he had “nailed it” and fiercely defended Meghan against criticism.

“Yep! Well said, yet they don’t give her the damn respect she deserves,” one person wrote.

Another agreed: “This is it Alex. I’m starting to think certain people are riding her back to have an audience, one they never had before.”

“The obsession is so real!” added a third.

And a fourth person complained: “I wish they would just leave her alone.”

Is Meghan Markle ‘keeping her critics relevant’? (Credit: The Ellen Show YouTube)

Has Piers Morgan addressed Meghan’s interview with Ellen?

Piers Morgan tweeted his reaction to Meghan’s latest US telly chat last night (Thursday November 18), before Alex’s comments.

He made a dig as he retweeted a journalist’s post about Meghan’s telly appearance.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly slammed by viewers as she mocks Meghan Markle’s appearance during Ellen interview

Piers wrote: “Are they discussing bullying in the workplace?”

His words seemed to refer to controversies that have engulfed both Meghan and Ellen previously.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.