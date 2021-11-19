The most revealing moments from Meghan’s Ellen interview to save you watching it

Meghan Markle has raised eyebrows with her latest US TV interview, this time with Ellen DeGeneres.

The 40-year-old’s chat was not hyped much in advance but saw Meghan open up to her showbiz pal on a number of issues, including family life with Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex also showed her willingness to be game for a laugh on TV by getting involved in a pre-recorded ‘pranking’ skit.

Here’s the top moments from Meghan’s chat with Ellen.

Meghan Markle larked about in a pre-recorded skit for the US TV appearance (Credit: The Ellen Show YouTube)

Meghan on dating Prince Harry ‘in disguise’

The Duchess revealed she and Harry had a low profile night out with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank while they were dating.

She described how they wore costumes to keep things incognito.

Meghan said: “[Harry] came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin Eugenie and now her husband Jack – they came as well.

“The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple.

“It was a post-apocalypse theme so we had all of this very bizarre costuming on and we were able to just have one final fun night out.”

The Meghan Markle and Ellen interview was not hyped much in advance (Credit: The Ellen Show YouTube)

Meghan Markle on Prince Harry as a dad

Meghan said observing Prince Harry be a dad is “the most beautiful thing to watch”.

She also compared being parents of one child to becoming parents of two.

Meghan reflected: “I think it’s just, everyone tells you – well, someone told H and I – ‘When you have one kid it’s a hobby, and two children is parenting.’

“Suddenly we realised: ‘Oh, right.'”

Meghan noted how different it is to be parents to two children, rather than just one (Credit: The Ellen Show YouTube)

Meghan Markle on how Prince Harry finds living in the US

She indicated her husband adores living in the US after stepping away from the royal family front line.

She also suggested the pair became homebodies during the early stages of the pandemic.

“He loves it,” Meghan said.

“We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down.

“So we’ve just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home.

“But I think it’s just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great. But we’re just happy.”

Meghan on Lilibet teething

Meghan noted of her baby daughter’s development: “She is a good sleeper, but the teeth are coming in.

I am up most of the night.

“So any mom will understand where you go they may be the best in the world, but the moment that is happening you have so much sympathy.

“So yes, I am up most of the night.”

Archie feeding chickens (Credit: The Ellen Show YouTube)

Meghan Markle on Archie’s love of animals and the kids’ Halloween costumes

Asked about whether her son knew he featured in his mother’s book The Bench, Meghan expanded upon Archie’s fondness for animals.

She replied: “He does. That first page that you open and you see our dogs, he goes: ‘That’s Pula, that’s Guy!’

“So Archie gets very excited to see the dogs and he sees chickens also.”

Meghan also indicated Archie was dressed up as a dinosaur and Lilibet as a skunk for Halloween.

She explained: “We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all.”

The Duchess is dedicated to campaigning for paid parental leave in the US (Credit: The Ellen Show YouTube)

Meghan Markle on her determination to make a difference politically

Meghan came under fire for reportedly making use of her title last month when making a political plea.

She addressed her position on paid parental leave in the US with Ellen, insisting she was dedicated to the issue.

“As a mum of two I will do everything that I can to make sure we can implement [paid family leave],” Meghan said.

“People truly forget that or don’t even know it’s (the US) one of only six wealthy countries in the world that does not mandate and have a federal paid leave program.

“I will do everything I can to make sure we can implement that for people.”

Meghan Markle donation

Audience member Brittany Starks was given a $20,000 donation by Meghan for her non-profit charity A Twist of Greatness.

Brittany began braiding children’s hair in near her home in Tennessee for free this year.

She went on to set up a charity which provides children with books and clothes.

Placing a crystal on her head (Credit: The Ellen Show YouTube)

Meghan Markle prank skit

Meghan also featured in a Saturday Night Takeaway-style skit in which she acted in an uncharacteristic fashion, apparently playing pranks.

She told market sellers at the studio lot where Ellen is filmed that she has “healing powers” and ate a tortilla chip in the style of a chipmunk.

“Mummy wants some heat!” she requested, following Ellen’s instructions.

Meghan additionally performed squats and drank from a baby bottle for the segment.

