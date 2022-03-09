Alan Carr in depth – how did he and Adele become best friends and is he still married?

Alan Carr returns to our screens this evening (March 9) in a new series of Interior Design Masters.

The speccy funnyman is back again to cast his eyes over the design skills of 10 fresh aspiring interior designers.

Alan is back for another series of Interior Design Masters (Credit: BBC/Steve Peskett)

In the first episode, Alan challenges the hopefuls to give high-rise apartments a revamp which must also include what many of us created for ourselves during the pandemic – a handy home office.

Read more: Alan Carr’s joke about divorce from husband Paul Drayton leaves Alex Jones mortified Who is Alan Carr?

Alan Carr, 45, was born on June 14, 1976, and is a hilarious comedian, writer, podcaster and an incredible TV and chat show host.

He was born in Weymouth, Dorset, but spent most of his childhood in Northampton before moving to Manchester in his early twenties, where he launched his comedy career.

Before he became the nation’s sweetheart, he made his mark when he won the City Life Best Newcomer of the Year and the BBC Best New Stand Up Awards.

After a stint on The Friday Night Project with Justin Lee Collins, he went on to land his own Chatty Man chat show in which he spoke to many of the world’s biggest stars

But what has Alan been up to lately?

Professionally Alan has been pretty busy.

Last summer he was presenting ITV’s Epic Gameshow while this year he has been casting a judgemental eye over the glammed-up queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and most recently its UK Versus The World spin off.

He even took to the judging panel on The Masked Singer.

Alan also made a hilarious appearance on ITV’s An Audience With Adele, when she asked him to take to the stage while she had her makeup dabbed after she cried it off when she was reunited with an old school teacher.

Alan says hosting the Royal Variety Performance was a “dream come true” (Credit: ITV)

Last December, Carr’s dream of hosting the Royal Variety Performance that was attended by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came true.

“William mentioned he was happy that I hadn’t made any gags about him, I was worried because I had mentioned him at the start,” he told The Sun.

“I was delighted by that but I think he has misjudged me as a much more dangerous comic than I am.

After meeting the duke, Carr added: “I was so nervous, I was more nervous talking to him than I was my performance because I’ve never met him before.”

Away from our screens, Alan has been chatting to a host of celebrities about their favourite places in the world on his podcast Life’s A Beach.

Series three kicked off back in January and has so far featured such names as Louis Theroux, Kiefer Sutherland, Rylan Clark-Neal and Michelle Visage.

Is Alan Carr married?

Alan was married to Paul Drayton, until they announced their separation back in January 2022.

The couple, who had been together for thirteen years, married in 2018 in LA at a ceremony officiated by Alan’s best friend, Adele.

Alan Carr and Paul Drayton married in 2018, but separated in January 2022 [Credit: Splash] A spokesperson for Carr said the couple had made the decision “jointly and amicably”.

Their statement read: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.”

During their relationship, Paul had battled with alcohol addiction and in August 2021 he had a relapse.

“While I was away filming on location the past few weeks, Paul fell off the wagon and started drinking again,” he confided in The Sun.

“When I arrived back home from Wales, Paul was covered in scratches and bruises from a drinking binge.

“We are now working together to get the help he needs to get better which is our number one priority right now.”

Why did Alan quit Twitter?

Alan deleted his Twitter account back in 2020 after he was targeted by trolls.

He told a press conference at the time: “This is the thing I found weird – when I first got abuse on Twitter, I was shocked, and [would] think, ‘Why are you saying that?’

“And then I found I was just scrolling past it not giving a [bleep]. I was reading comments that said: ‘You should die, I hate you, I wish you were dead.’ I thought, ‘This is no way of living.”

Alan quit Twitter after being trolled (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added that there was one particular troll pushed him to quit for good.

“The last piece [of abuse] I got was quite inane,” Carr said. “Just ‘you’re [bleep] or something like that.

“And then I looked at person’s timeline and they’ve just signed [a petition for] Caroline’s Law about how she feels that the media should be a bit nicer and I thought well, what the [bleep] am I doing on this [bleep] app anyway? Everyone’s a moron. I’m coming off it.”

Alan does have an instagram channel.

What is Alan Carr’s net worth?

According to reports, Alan has a net worth of £7.6million.

His fortune is based on the money he made from his TV appearances and shows, his tours and also from book sales.

Alan Carr is said to be worth £7.6million (Credit: BBC/Steven Renney)

Alan lives in the village of Aldington, near Folkestone, in a £2.7million pound house.

Who’s Alan Carr’s dad?

The star’s dad Graham is a former professional footballer who’s now working as Head Scout for Newcastle United.

Graham joined his first professional club, Northampton Town, in August 1962, before moving to York City in June 1968 and then to Bradford Park Avenue in July 1969.

The father of Interior Design Masters host Alan Carr is a former football player [Credit: BBC /Photographer: Steve Peskett] Following his successful career on the pitch, he swapped playing for coaching, before eventually deciding to scout fresh talent.

Alan says they have a close relationship and that Graham was really moved when he saw his son present the Royal Variety Performance back in December, revealing: “My dad was crying because he was so proud which is so sweet.”

Read more: The One Show: A-lister flashes boob after wardrobe malfunction live on air How is he friends with Adele?

Adele and Alan became friends after meeting at the Brit Awards back in 2008 and have remained close ever since.

They are so tight that when Alan decided to tie the knot with Paul Drayton, Adele conducted the ceremony and spoilt the couple on their being day!

Alan and Adele have been friends for years and she conducted the wedding ceremony for Alan and his ex Paul in LA (Credit: ITV)

“It was a very special day,” Alan told The Daily Mail. “She was amazing. She got ordained.

“I said, ‘Let me pay for something’, and she said: ‘No, I’m paying.’ She paid for the whole thing.

“She’s known me and Paul for ages, and she said, ‘I want to do your special day. Let me do everything.'”

Are Alan and Jimmy Carr related?

Honestly, people ask this! They have the same last name and both are rib-tickling comedians, but they are not related.

See Alan Carr on Interior Design Masters on BBC1 at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.