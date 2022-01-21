Alan Carr has announced he has split from his husband Paul Drayton after 13 years.

The pair married in 2018 but have decided to call time on their relationship.

A statement from Alan and Paul said they have “jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce”.

Alan Carr splits from husband

The statement read: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.

“We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.”

Alan and Paul tied the knot in 2018 in Los Angeles after 10 years together.

At the time of their nuptials, a spokesperson for Alan said in a statement: “Alan Carr married his long-term partner Paul Drayton at a small private ceremony in LA last week.

“The couple are currently on honeymoon in Mexico and are planning a big celebration with all their family and friends back in the UK later this summer.

“They are both extremely happy.”

Last month, Paul revealed to his Instagram followers that he was undergoing an operation on his skull.

At the time, he reportedly said: “I have a chronic subdural hematoma.

“They have to drill two small holes to drain it. Hopefully in the next few days.

“I won’t be on here for a while but will read all your messages as it gives me comfort and peace.”

Last August, Alan spoke out to say he was supporting Paul after he had ‘fallen off the wagon‘.

What did Alan say?

Alan told The Sun at the time: “While I was away filming on location the past few weeks, Paul fell off the wagon and started drinking again.

“When I arrived back home from Wales, Paul was covered in scratches and bruises from a drinking binge.

“We are now working together to get the help he needs to get better which is our number one priority right now.”

Meanwhile, in October last year, Paul was involved in a drink-drive car accident.

Paul was freed on unconditional bail until January 26, 2022, as well as being disqualified from driving.

