The One Show: A-lister flashes boob after wardrobe malfunction live on air

Camila Cabello left The One Show viewers stunned when she accidentally flashed her boob during an interview.

The BBC One series aired last night (March 7) with hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas.

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello appeared on the show via video link to promote her new single.

During her interview, she offered to show Alex, Jermaine and fellow guest Alan Carr some of her dance moves.

However, when getting up to demonstrate, Camila’s top slipped off her shoulder and she flashed her boob at the camera.

Camila Cabello accidentally flashed viewers on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

The singer quickly realised what had happened and instantly covered herself back up.

However, it was too late and the camera cut to a clearly stunned Alan Carr who covered his mouth in shock.

Read more: The One Show: Ronan Keating distracts viewers with appearance

Camila Cabello accidentally flashes boob on The One Show

“Whoops, I just flashed you,” laughed Camila. “I hope you didn’t see a nipple!”

Alex replied: “There was a wardrobe malfunction. There was a flash of something, I don’t know what I saw.”

To make things more awkward, earlier on the episode there had been a segment on the perils of being “cyber-flashed”.

“You’ve just done an item on it – what are the chances?” teased Alan, who also left the hosts mortified with his comments about his divorce.

Alex then added: “It’s all come together.”

Camila Cabello apologised to viewers of The One Show (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react to the boob flash?

Viewers rushed to social media to poke fun at the incident.

One tweeted: “Whoops… Alan Carr trying to hold it together is hilarious.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby explains her TV tears on The One Show

“Gotta love LIVE tv!” laughed another.

A third said: “Boobies on The One Show!”

Who is Camila Cabello?

Camila rose to fame on the American version of The X Factor.

She formed the group Fifth Harmony on the show, who went on to release hits including Work From Home, Worth It and That’s My Girl.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.