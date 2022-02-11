Ronan Keating on The One Show
TV

The One Show: Ronan Keating distracts viewers with appearance

Ronan's trousers caused a stir online!

By Rebecca Carter

The One Show viewers were left distracted by Ronan Keating last night as he sported some very tight trousers.

Ronan hosted Thursday evening’s programme with Alex Jones.

However, it was Ronan’s beige trousers which got viewers talking!

Ronan Keating on The One Show
Ronan’s trousers sparked reaction from viewers (Credit: BBC)

Ronan Keating on The One Show

As the show began, viewers started taking to Twitter to poke fun at Ronan’s tight trousers.

Read more: The One Show: Alex Jones suffers awkward Joss Stone gaffe

One person said: “Them trousers, too tight! #theoneshow.”

Another wrote: “Ronan’s trousers look very tight.”

Ronan Keating on The One Show
Viewers thought Ronan’s trousers looked too tight! (Credit: BBC)

One joked: “Looks like he’s got a giant chicken leg.”

A fourth added: “Must have taken Ronan a while to get into those pants. #theoneshow.”

Another quipped: “Ronan needs fake tan on his pasty legs or at least put some trousers on #theoneshow.”

Last week, Ronan left many of his fans emotional as he paid tribute to his late mum.

Ronan’s mum, Marie, died from metastatic breast cancer aged just 51.

The One Show host Ronan Keating
Ronan, pictured here with his wife, recently paid tribute to his late mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He said on Instagram: “24 years ago today I lost my mum. My family and I went through the most horrible situation losing our mum.

“Marie Keating, she died 24 years ago. She was 51 years of age, she died of cancer.”

He continued: “She was our best friend, she was a legend, she was as cool as they come. The best mum.

“She never got to meet her grandchildren, she’s got so many incredible grandchildren.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating)

Ronan concluded his message urging fans to pay attention to their health.

Read more: Ronan Keating issues heartbreaking plea to fans as he pays tribute to late mum

He added: “One message would be pay attention to your bodies. Cancer is such a horrible disease and early detection is the best form of survival.

“Mum died from one of the most curable forms of cancer, which is heartbreaking.”

The One Show continues on BBC One, tonight, at 7pm.

What did you think of Ronan’s appearance last night? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

