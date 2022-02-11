The One Show viewers were left distracted by Ronan Keating last night as he sported some very tight trousers.

Ronan hosted Thursday evening’s programme with Alex Jones.

However, it was Ronan’s beige trousers which got viewers talking!

Ronan’s trousers sparked reaction from viewers (Credit: BBC)

Ronan Keating on The One Show

As the show began, viewers started taking to Twitter to poke fun at Ronan’s tight trousers.

One person said: “Them trousers, too tight! #theoneshow.”

Another wrote: “Ronan’s trousers look very tight.”

Viewers thought Ronan’s trousers looked too tight! (Credit: BBC)

One joked: “Looks like he’s got a giant chicken leg.”

A fourth added: “Must have taken Ronan a while to get into those pants. #theoneshow.”

Another quipped: “Ronan needs fake tan on his pasty legs or at least put some trousers on #theoneshow.”

Last week, Ronan left many of his fans emotional as he paid tribute to his late mum.

Ronan’s mum, Marie, died from metastatic breast cancer aged just 51.

Ronan, pictured here with his wife, recently paid tribute to his late mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He said on Instagram: “24 years ago today I lost my mum. My family and I went through the most horrible situation losing our mum.

“Marie Keating, she died 24 years ago. She was 51 years of age, she died of cancer.”

He continued: “She was our best friend, she was a legend, she was as cool as they come. The best mum.

“She never got to meet her grandchildren, she’s got so many incredible grandchildren.”

Ronan concluded his message urging fans to pay attention to their health.

He added: “One message would be pay attention to your bodies. Cancer is such a horrible disease and early detection is the best form of survival.

“Mum died from one of the most curable forms of cancer, which is heartbreaking.”

The One Show continues on BBC One, tonight, at 7pm.

