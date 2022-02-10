Alex Jones suffered an awkward blunder on The One Show last night after pronouncing a guest’s name wrong.

The presenter welcomed singer Joss Stone onto Wednesday evening’s show alongside co-host Jermaine Jenas.

Joss was on the programme to tell viewers about her return to The Masked Singer this weekend for the final.

Alex struggled to pronounce Joss’ name (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Alex on The One Show?

However, as Alex spoke to Joss, she accidentally pronounced her name wrong.

Read more: The One Show: Johannes Radebe stunned by Alex Jones’ question about John Whaite

Instead of saying Joss, Alex pronounced it as “Josh”.

She said: “We’re going to chat about The Masked Singer a little bit later but we’ve got to chat about the BRITs.

Joss found the blunder amusing last night (Credit: BBC)

“You’ve won two BRIT [Awards] in your career and Adele has won three.”

She added: “Now you’re a huge Adele fan, like we all are of the Adele.”

Joss replied: “Oh yeah I know. And do you know what’s really maddening is that I can’t get the BRITs over here so I now need to go online and search her performance.

“I want to see her performance. Oh my God, she’s such an amazing singer.”

Poor Alex! (Credit: BBC)

Alex then turned to fellow guest Mel Giedroyc and said: “See now because Josh…” before realising her mistake.

Trying again, Alex said “Josh” a second time.

Slapping her thigh, she said: “Josh?! Joss…”

Joss quipped: “I answer to both, it’s fine.”

Alex admitted: “It’s hard to say!” as she, Jemaine, Mel and Joss burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, viewers were busy gushing over Joss’ appearance.

One said: “Joss Stone is SO LOVELY. And always so smily and positive, but not in the fake way.”

Read more: The One Show viewers divided as ‘anxious’ Alex Jones returns after maternity

Another wrote: “Great to see Joss Stone looking well and talking fondly of having her family around her while on tour.”

The One Show airs on BBC One, tonight, at 7pm.

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.