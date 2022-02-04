Ronan Keating issues heartbreaking plea to fans as he pays tribute to late mum

Ronan Keating has paid a touching tribute to his late mum – 24 years on from her death.

The Boyzone musician lost his beloved mum, Marie, after she died from metastatic breast cancer aged just 51.

Ahead of hosting The One Show yesterday (February 3), Ronan reflected on her passing as he posted an emotional clip of himself.

Ronan Keating opens up on his late mum

Addressing his 436,000 followers, Ronan explained that he was marking 24 years since his mum’s death.

The 44-year-old singer said: “24 years ago today I lost my mum. My family and I went through the most horrible situation losing our mum.

“Marie Keating, she died 24 years ago. She was 51 years of age, she died of cancer. She was our best friend, she was a legend, she was as cool as they come. The best mum.”

He continued: “She never got to meet her grandchildren, she’s got so many incredible grandchildren.

“It’s heartbreaking that she never got to meet them. I wonder about the conversation I’d have with my mum today, about my children, about my life.

“So many things in the 24 years that I’ve been through and I’ve done that I’d love to share with mum.”

Ronan Keating paid tribute to his late mum on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Later on, the musician pleaded with fans to pay close attention to their health.

He added: “One message would be pay attention to your bodies. Cancer is such a horrible disease and early detection is the best form of survival.

“Mum died from one of the most curable forms of cancer, which is heartbreaking.”

Pay attention to your bodies

Ronan concluded the emotional video by mentioning his kids and wife Storm.

“Storm is amazing, thank you for putting her in my life,” the star ended. “I miss you and I love you.”

The couple share two youngsters together, while Ronan is also a dad to three kids from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly.

Ronan shares two children with wife Storm (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ronan supported by pals

His celebrity pals rushed to show their support in the comments.

Jamie Oliver said: “Big love brother xxx thank you for sharing your feelings so important.. sending much love to all your gang.”

Fashion designer Julien MacDonald added: “Beautiful words, your mother would be so proud of you and your amazing wife and family.”

Jenny Frost commented: “Oh bless your heart. I felt every word of that & do on a very regular basis. So hard seeing our beautiful babies growing & knowing they’re missing out on the best Nannas in the world.”

In addition, a fan wrote: “This is so touching. Thank you Ronan and god bless.”

A second posted: “This melted my heart… sending you a huge hug. Your Mum would be so proud of you & your beautiful family, thinking of you.”

