Ronan Keating joins The Voice Kids replacing Mel C as a mentor

Ronan Keating is to join The Voice Kids in the show’s next series.

Boyzone legend Ronan, 44, will take his place in the big chairs alongside the show’s other well-known faces.

But when does he start and who is he replacing?

Who is Ronan Keating taking the place of on The Voice Kids?

Ronan will join coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones on the next search for the country’s best young musical talent.

That means Ronan – who has already been on judge on the Australian version of the show – will take the place of Spice Girl, Mel C.

The channel says that Mel is unable to appear because of touring commitments.

The stars says about his appointment: “I’m super excited to join the coaching panel for The Voice Kids.

“I feel part of The Voice family already after a phenomenal experience doing the show in Australia.

“The Voice Kids is amazing and I’m truly passionate about nurturing young talent. Bring it on!”

When does the next series start?

ITV says the show will return at Christmas this year.

Returning star Pixie says: “I’m so excited to be back in the red chair for our magical show!

“Every year the voices blow me away and I feel so lucky to be a part of such an incredible show championing our superstars of tomorrow.

“It’s such an experience for all the talented kids at the start of their career and I love nothing more than working with them and watching them shine bright.”

What did will.i.am say about Ronan?

When it comes to head coach will.i.am, he can’t wait for Ronan to get started.

“Every year the level of talent of the kids who audition keeps getting better, and The Voice Kids 2022 is sure to kick up the Wow Factor yet again.

“The Coaches are ready for our new group of young performers…

“… and are delighted to welcome Ronan to the team that will be making many tough decisions this season.”