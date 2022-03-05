Holly Willoughby explains her TV tears on The One Show

Holly Willoughby has revealed she was in tears on many occasions during the filming of her new TV show.

This Morning star Holly appeared on The One Show yesterday (Friday March 4) to discuss upcoming show Freeze the Fear.

She hosts the gruelling challenge show alongside Lee Mack and extreme athlete Wim Hof. And it is eight celebrities that get put through their paces among freezing temperatures and icy conditions.

Indeed, among those famous faces taking part is Gabby Logan. And viewers got to see a preview of the show with a clip of the sports presenter taking a dip into frosty water.

Holly Willoughby: ‘It was kind of life changing’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Holly Willoughby on being ‘in tears’

Talking up Freeze the Fear ahead of its airing this spring, Holly indicated the series will be much tougher than reality TV fans might expect.

Among those participating are EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, singer Alfie Boe, Strictly pro Dianne Buswell and Professor Green.

The line up also includes TV presenter Chelcee Grimes, Welsh weatherman Owain Wyn Evans and former Man United player Patrice Evra.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby and co-host Phil defy phobia guest’s pleas during sensitive interview

Holly said during her appearance on The One Show: “This is not something they get voted off or a popularity contest, they are really challenging their minds and bodies.

“All I can tell you is it was intense for everybody. Medics were involved. And I was in tears at many many points throughout it.

“It was kind of life changing, it is amazing. It is one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

Gabby Logan takes a dip (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Using your mind to control your fear’

Reflecting on Gabby dive in the freezing depths, Holly insisted the celebs were not given an easy ride.

She explained: “Lots of them turned up and said, ‘I hate the cold.’

It literally takes your breath away.

“But I’m very proud of that lot. They jump into a frozen lake, it’s near freezing. That is their entry point. The first thing they have to do.

“When you hit that cold water it literally takes your breath away. So it’s using your mind to control your fear. It’s not normal to jump into a freezing lake.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

How viewers reacted

Viewers were clearly delighted to see Holly on ‘the other side’, with many expressing admiration for her outfit – and particularly her shoes – on social media.

Other users noted how much they are looking forward to seeing Freeze the Fear.

Here are the brave celebs taking part in Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof! ❄️ We can’t wait to see how they get on 🥶 Stream on @BBCiPlayer 👉 https://t.co/W3M8YvlRxj#TheOneShow | @hollywills pic.twitter.com/SOqBiqnbi6 — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 4, 2022

Commenting on Instagram, The One Show host Alex Jones wrote: “Can’t wait to watch. Thanks for coming on to tell us all about it.”

“Loved watching tonight! Can’t wait to watch the show,” remarked someone else.

Read more: Real reason Holly Willoughby avoids talking about her diet

And another person agreed: “Was great to watch you, looking beautiful! Can’t wait for Freeze the Fear to air.”

The One Show airs on BBC One, weekdays, from 7pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.