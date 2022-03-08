Alan Carr’s joke about divorce from husband Paul Drayton leaves Alex Jones mortified

Alan Carr’s joke about husband Paul Drayton and their divorce left The One Show host Alex Jones mortified last night (March 7).

The comedian appeared on last night’s show to chat about his tour with Alex and co-host Jermaine Jenas.

However, Alex – who recently returned from maternity leave – wasn’t quite prepared for Alan‘s comments about the end of his marriage.

Alan Carr made a joke about his divorce from husband Paul on last night’s The One Show (Credit: BBC)

What did Alan Carr say about his husband Paul?

Alan started off speaking about his tour, revealing that it was all written before lockdown.

He then said: “But then what’s happened is my marriage has broken down, I’m going through a divorce.”

“Sorry about that,” said host Alex.

“No it’s alright,” Alan said, before joking: “Thanks for the flowers.”

He then laughed and said to camera: “Nothing, nothing,” as the crew could be heard laughing.

Alex, meanwhile, looked entirely mortified, while co-host Jermaine held his head in his hands while laughing along with Alan.

The comedian concluded: “So the show’s just changed, it’s not what it was.

“It’s raw, it’s personal,” he said, before admitting that he was planning to take the show to America.

Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas looked mortified as Alan cracked a joke about the end of his marriage (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Alan and husband Paul?

Alan and Paul announced their split in January of this year.

They had been together for 13 years and married in 2018.

The “final straw” is said to have come after Paul posted a picture of himself with a black eye.

Paul, who is al alcoholic, captioned the Instagram post: “We had a row,” before later clarifying: “Alan would not and has never hit me.”

He was later jailed for drink-driving but was released days later.

Alan then broke his silence on the split, saying it had been a “challenging time”.

