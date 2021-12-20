Royal Variety viewers divided after Alan Carr’s awkward dig at Prince William

Viewers of the Royal Variety Performance were left feeling awkward after host Alan Carr made a jibe at Prince William.

The 45-year-old TV star hosted this year’s performance, but fans felt stunned when he addressed William, who was watching from the Royal box with wife, Kate.

Firstly Alan, known for his Chatty Man talk show, made a quip about losing his hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Read more: The Queen’s plea to Prince William amid grandchildren safety fears

He said: “Hold on, where are my manners? We are incredibly honoured to be joined by their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tonight.”

Alan bowed and then added: “I won’t tug my forelock, I’m at that delicate stage of hair loss where it might actually come off.”

There was muted laughter from the audience before Alan continued.

What did Alan Carr say to Prince William?

“Ma’am, may I say you look absolutely beautiful tonight.” Kate responded with a beaming smile as the audience cheered. Wills appeared to brace himself.

Alan went on to say: “Sir I am sure you do not know who I am.

“But I am not hitting on your wife.”

While Kate and Wills seemed to find Alan’s joke funny, giggling together as they were filmed, viewers at home didn’t feel the same way.

Alan reassured William he wasn’t hitting on Kate (credit: Splashnews)

The took to Twitter to share their thoughts on how poorly the gag landed.

“FFS! This is unbearable. How did Alan Carr get the job? What an unfunny, embarrassment he is. Even his parents are squirming,” wrote one member of the home audience.”

Another said: “Cringeingly awful, inappropriate and repulsive. Shame William and Kate had to endure Alan Carr’s clumsy and rude attempt to … what? Engage, charm, host…”

A third tweeted: “So awful. Alan Carr not funny. Rod Stuart’s stringy voice needs to retire. Whole show needs a revamp.”

FFS! This is unbearable. How did Alan Carr get the job? What an unfunny, embarrassment he is. Even his parents are squirming. #RoyalVarietyPerformance — Pam #labourvoter #GTTO (@eltham_girl) December 19, 2021

So awful. Alan Carr not funny. Rod Stuart’s stringy voice needs to retire. Whole show needs a revamp. #RoyalVarietyPerformance — Dr Sally Vanson (@sallyvanson) December 20, 2021

Read more: The Queen to cancel Christmas Day walkabout over fears of “super spreader” event

Alan, who has been married to Paul Drayton since 2018, also upset viewers with a joke about tragic alpaca, Geronimo.

Alan’s jokes divided viewers

“What an honour” he said as he opened the show, which aired on Sunday (December 19). “Apparently ITV were very specific about what they were looking for in their host this year. Someone who has captured the nation’s heart with distinctive teeth.”

Alan, who is known for his uneven teeth, paused before adding: “And when Geronimo the alpaca suddenly became unavailable I was obviously the next..”

Viewers blasted him on social media for being disrespectful.

But not everyone was hating on Alan. Lots of Tweeter showed up with support for him.

“I adore Alan Carr – I probably wouldnt have bothered had he not been presenting it,” said one viewer.

So not a total Carr-crash.

Did you watch Alan’s presenting gig? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!