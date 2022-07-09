Comic Alan Carr recently made a sad admission about the end of his marriage to husband Paul Drayton.

Chatty Man star Alan, 46, and actor Paul wed in 2018, having been together for ten years.

They got hitched in Los Angeles in a ceremony officiated by Alan’s best mate Adele.

Alan Carr spoke about his marriage in June while promoting his comedy tour (Credit: YouTube)

Alan Carr on split from husband Paul Drayton

However, in January of this year, Alan announced the couple’s split. A statement noted they had “jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce”.

The break up came just weeks after Paul underwent an operation on his skull. Furthermore, in October of 2021, Paul was involved in a drink-drive car accident.

He was freed on unconditional bail until January 26, 2022, and disqualified from driving.

Additionally, Alan spoke out last August to say he was supporting Paul after he had ‘fallen off the wagon‘.

Alan and Paul were together for a decade before marrying in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Sorting himself out’

Speaking in June, Alan – who stars on Epic Gameshow this weekend – admitted he is looking for a better work-life balance.

He told the Daily Record he intends to ‘sort himself out’ – and that could mean stepping away from showbiz.

Next year, you’ll probably see a bit less of Alan.

Alan reflected sadly: “Life’s given me one of those years. Professionally, it has been amazing but personally, it’s been a bit rubbish.”

“I’m a grafter, I love working. But I’ve got to sort out that work-life balance. Next year, you’ll probably see a bit less of Alan. I’m going to sort myself out.”

Alan also compared his tour to “therapy” as the stand up show he’d written about getting married changed after his relationship “fell apart” during the pandemic.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow next airs on ITV on Saturday July 9 at 7pm.

