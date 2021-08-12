Alan Carr’s husband Paul Drayton says ‘he’d never hit me’ after he posts photo of black eye

Alan Carr has said his husband Paul Drayton has ‘fallen off the wagon’ again.

The comedian’s partner shared a now-deleted picture of himself last night (August 11) with a black eye on Instagram.

He then responded to a fan who asked what had happened, saying: “We had a bad row.”

Alan, who has been away from his husband filming for work, has now shared that Paul got the injury while on a drinking binge.

What did Alan Carr say about his husband’s injury?

“While I was away filming on location the past few weeks, Paul fell off the wagon and started drinking again,” he told The Sun.

“When I arrived back home from Wales, Paul was covered in scratches and bruises from a drinking binge.

“We are now working together to get the help he needs to get better which is our number one priority right now.”

ED has contacted Alan’s representative for further comment.

Meanwhile, Paul took to Instagram this morning to clear up confusion and apologise for his behaviour.

He wrote: “I’m feeling very fragile at the minute and would like to say that Alan would not and has never hit me.

“And I’m devastated that he has to deal with this today.”

Alan has previously been open about Paul’s struggle with drinking.

In his book, Alanatomy, he said that Paul first began drinking heavily after injuring his back in 2015.

“It’s horrible when you realise how bad it’s got. You’re watching someone kill themselves,” he wrote.

“I wanted to leave him. It’s the lies that get you – the, ‘Oh I’ll never drink again’. And then you go out, realise you’ve forgotten your car keys, go back and Paul would be drinking.

He eventually ended up in rehab in 2018.

The couple has been together for almost two decades, and they tied the knot shortly before Paul had his rehab visit.

