Alan Carr plans to ‘sort himself out’ after Paul Drayton split: ‘I might find love’

Alan Carr says his split from Paul Drayton has driven him into needing some time off from his work commitments.

The comedian announced his split with husband Paul in January after thirteen years together.

At the time, a statement read: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.”

Now settled into his single life, Alan has confessed that he needs some time to be with himself and look after number one.

But not only that, he’s already got love on the brain.

Alan Carr on Paul Drayton split

“I’ve got to sort out that work/life balance,” Alan told Laura Boyd for STV’s What’s On Scotland programme, which airs tonight. “Next year, you’ll probably see a bit less of Alan. I’m going to sort myself out. I think I’m ready for it and, who knows, I might find love.”

Meanwhile, Alan will be getting on the road with his brand new stand-up show this summer.

Titled Regional Trinket, the comedian’s show details some of the challenges he has been facing recently in his personal life.

“I wrote it before Covid. We had a week to go and it was all written and done. It was about me getting married and Adele getting ordained especially to marry me and Paul,” he explained.

“But then, during Covid, the relationship fell apart, and I was divorced when we came out the other end.

“So it’s probably my most personal [tour], but it sort of works and it’s quite raw and I go to places I don’t normally talk about. It’s like therapy really,” he added.

It comes after Alan reportedly playfully mocked his marriage split while in the middle of his tour.

Opening up about Paul ending up behind bars briefly, Alan apparently told the audience: “He rang me up complaining, ‘There’s a hole in the wall. The blanket’s itchy. The pillow is thin.’

“I said ‘it’s a prison sentence not an episode of Four In A Bed.'”

