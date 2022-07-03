Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow fans demand return of Michael Barrymore

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow aired a Strike It Lucky reboot on Saturday night and it has left fans wanting more – but not from Alan.

The comedian is back hosting a new series of his gameshow compilation show.

Last night (July 3) saw three pairs of contestants compete. The aim is to make it across the path of TV screens by answering questions and avoiding hot spots.

The original show was hosted by Michael Barrymore. And at home viewers were left feeling more than a little nostalgic for the former presenter.

Alan Carr is hosting the rebooted version of the Michael Barrymore classic (Credit: Talkback/ITV)

Fans react to Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow

This isn’t the first time Alan has hosted an updated version of Strike It Lucky. But fans were still left wanting Michael back.

They expressed their views on Twitter.

Preferred it when Michael Barrymore did strike it lucky 🤐#EpicGameshow — Ryan 😌 (@MonaghanCalum) July 2, 2022

@MrBarrymore @ITV just watching @chattyman epic gameshow strick it lucky hearing that music and not seeing you there Michael feels so wrong get Michael Barrymore back on TV #EpicGameShow — Rick Quagmire Barton (@clubricks) July 2, 2022

Alan Carr achieving the hitherto impossible in making people wish for the return of Michael Barrymore #EpicGameShow — Septimus McClonk (@clm2071) July 2, 2022

I like Alan Carr, but bring back Michael Barrymore!#EpicGameshow — Danny Denay #FBPE #GTTO (@DannyDenay) July 2, 2022

Michael entertained fans during lockdown (Credit: Michael Barrymore YouTube)

What happened to Michael Barrymore?

Michael was one of TV’s favourite entertainers during the ’90s.

However, things changed when Stuart Lubbock was found dead in Michael’s pool at his £2million home in Essex.

Mr Lubbock was found unconscious in the pool following a party, and had sustained internal injuries, suggested he was sexually assaulted.

Michael has always maintained his innocence, insisting he had no involvement in the death.

However, Michael hasn’t been seen much on TV in recent years.

He was due to appear on Dancing On Ice in 2020 but had to pull out due to injury.

He has also appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Coach Trip.

During lockdown Michael, 69, entertained on Instagram with a board game version of Strike It Lucky.

