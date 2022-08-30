Harvey Reuben in Coronation Street was only in the show for less than a year – appearing in just a few episodes of the soap. But he certainly made his mark on the factory in particular.

And actor Andrew Scarborough, who played the womanising factory boss went on to become one of Emmerdale‘s most iconic characters of recent years!

So what was Harvey’s story?

Harvey was a stand-in boss at the factory (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Why did Harvey Reuben come to Coronation Street?

When factory boss Mike Baldwin married Linda Sykes, the pair headed off on honeymoon and Harvey stepped in to look after the factory while they were gone.

Harvey was an instant hit with the factory workers.

His good looks and charm – and love of flirting – made Karen Phillips and Bobbi Lewis compete for his attention.

Karen v Bobbi

Though Karen fancied Harvey rotten, he was more interested in Bobbi.

But when he bumped into his old mate Dev Alahan and they went for a drink together, Harvey couldn’t help boasting about how much he was enjoying having two women interested in him.

Dev, though, reminded him he was engaged. Something Harvey had kept very quiet at work!

Ignoring Dev’s advice to be careful, Harvey arranged dates with both Karen and Bobbi.

Harvey was interested in Bobbi, but it was Karen who wanted to date him (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Revenge on Harvey Reuben

When the women found out he was stringing them both along, they weren’t impressed. They confronted Harvey but he wasn’t remotely apologetic.

And that’s when Karen and Bobbi discovered Harvey was engaged to another woman, Saskia Benson.

They were fuming at his deception and set about getting revenge.

They arranged a special leaving do for Harvey where they got him steaming drunk and called Saskia to come and get him.

While Harvey was downing booze, the women graffitied his car, sewed ‘slimeball’ on the back of his jacket then tipped baked beans over him!

Saskia was horrified and dumped Harvey on the spot.

Harvey and Linda

A few months later, Harvey returned to Weatherfield because he was taking over his father’s business and he wanted to work with the Baldwins.

He and Linda made a deal for Underworld to work with Harvey’s company, and started to flirt.

Linda was annoyed with Mike at the time because he’d been visiting his ex-wife, Alma.

So she invited Harvey round and seduced him, telling him she and Mike were going to get divorced and she’d get the factory in any settlement.

But Harvey was still a player! Mike found out what was going on, and Linda found out that Harvey was married, too! AND he even helped save the factory by making a deal with Mike which stopped Linda getting her mitts on it when she and Mike split.

Andrew played Graham Foster in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who played Harvey Reuben?

Harvey was played by Emmerdale fave Andrew Scarborough, AKA Graham Foster.

Before Corrie he’d had small roles in shows including Silent Witness, The Bill and Casualty. After leaving the cobbles, Andrew appeared in Bad Girls, Spooks and Our Girl, among others.

He played Tim Drewe in Downton Abbey, Hartington in the CBBC drama Wolfblood, and then won the hearts of soap fans everywhere when he played Graham Foster in Emmerdale.

Graham was Joe Tate‘s right-hand man and fans even called him Emmerdale’s answer to James Bond.

He could fight dirty when he had to, charm anyone into doing just about anything he wanted, he knew how to react when Ross Barton was attacked with acid and he looked great in a suit!

He was also secretly married to Kim Tate!

But sadly, Graham was finished off by Pierce Harris, leaving girlfriend Rhona Goskirk devastated.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

