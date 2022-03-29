Alma Baldwin in Coronation Street: What happened to her?

Alma Baldwin in Coronation Street was the smart, sassy cafe owner who fell for womaniser Mike Baldwin.

She had a fling with Ken Barlow, cheated death at the hands of Don Brennan, and introduced Roy Cropper to his true love Hayley.

Quite the CV! So what’s her story?

Alma and Mike had a stormy romance (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Alma’s arrival in Coronation Street

Alma got ownership of the Corrie cafe – then called Jim’s Cafe – in her divorce settlement from husband Jim Sedgewick.

When she hit money troubles, she sold a share of the cafe to Gail Platt and the pair ran the business together successfully for many years.

Marrying Mike Baldwin

Alma fell hard for charming businessman Mike Baldwin and after a bumpy start the pair moved in together.

But Mike broke Alma’s heart when he dumped her for Jackie Ingram and married her.

Alma turned to Ken Barlow for comfort, but when Mike and Jackie’s marriage broke up almost before it had started, Mike realised Alma was the one for him.

She broke it off with Ken, and she and Mike got back together and married in 1992.

Their marriage was rocky, though, with Mike constantly underestimating his wife.

Alma Baldwin and Stephen Reid

Poor Alma knew Mike had an eye for the ladies, and when she was feeling particularly under-appreciated, she developed a crush on Stephen Reid.

Stephen was Audrey’s son – Gail’s brother – and Alma fancied him rotten. She made a drunken pass at him which he turned down.

Meanwhile, Mike had got his clothing business back thanks to winning a contract from Stephen. He fleeced Don Brennan by selling him his garage at a too-high price and went back to the factory.

More drama for Alma and Mike

Don fell apart, and when Stephen heard what had happened, he cancelled the contract with Mike. Mike blamed Alma. What a mess!

Fortunately Mike and Alma managed to get back on an even keel though Stephen continued to cause problems for them for a while.

Alma wanted to sell her share of the cafe to help Mike financially and Stephen accused her of ruining Gail’s business to get back at him. As if!

She eventually sold her share of the cafe to Roy Cropper. And when Alma took a job at Firman’s Freezers, she met Hayley Patterson.

She introduced Roy to Hayley, and the rest is history!

Alma introduced her friend Hayley to Roy Cropper (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Alma Baldwin and Don Brennan

Things with Don Brennan weren’t over, though.

First he burned down the factory, framing Mike for arson.

When that didn’t work, he kidnapped poor Alma, bundled her into his car, and drove round Weatherfield in a terrifying rampage, before plunging into the canal. Alma only just escaped with her life and Don went to a psychiatric hospital.

Later, Alma visited Don and he apologised. But when he escaped he attacked Mike, then stole Alma’s car and drove it off the viaduct and died.

Don Brennan kidnapped Alma (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened to Alma?

Mike and Alma eventually divorced in 1999, and Alma went back to her maiden name, Halliwell.

In 2001, Alma was diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer.

Did she die?

In June 2001, Alma passed away from her cancer with her friends Mike, Ken and Audrey by her side.

Who played Alma Baldwin?

Alma was played by established stage and television actress Amanda Barrie. She was known to viewers already thanks to her parts in classic British films including playing Cleopatra in Carry On Cleo.

She was in One of Our Dinosaurs Is Missing, and had a guest role in Are You Being Served.

After leaving Corrie, Amanda took on the role of Bev Tull in prison drama Bad Girls.

Amanda was married to theatre director Robin Hunter for many years. They separated in the eighties but never divorced.

Later Amanda came out as bisexual in her autobiography, It’s Not A Rehearsal. In 2014, she married her long-term partner, crime writer Hilary Bonner.

Amanda Barrie and wife Hayley recently appeared on Loose Women (Credit: ITV/ITV Hub)

Is she alive?

Amanda was born in 1935, making her 86 years old. She is still alive and happily living in Somerset with wife Hilary

